SaveLend Group AB: Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2025 for SaveLend Group AB

SaveLend Group AB today reports the results for the first half of 2025. The report, which is only available in Swedish, is attached to this press release and can also be accessed at www.savelendgroup.se.

In this report, the billing platform has been separated from the Group for accounting purposes. The results of the billing platform are presented under "Results from assets held for sale" in "The Group's statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period" and in "Note 2 Specification of assets & liabilities held for sale." All figures, except for net profit and earnings per share, therefore derive solely from the savings platform. Figures in parentheses refer to the savings platform during the same period last year.

Period January 1 - June 30, 2025

Net revenue for the period amounted to SEK 52.04 million (SEK 58.66 million).

EBITDA was SEK -1.11 million (SEK -4.42 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK -10.31 million (SEK -10.09 million).

Net profit was SEK -13.52 million (SEK -10.54 million).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.24 (SEK -0.20).

Events during the period

The Nomination Committee of SaveLend Group AB proposes Håkan Nyberg as the new Chairman of the Board.

Billecta and Lime enter into a partnership and complete their first joint transaction.

SaveLend Group AB divests a minority stake in its subsidiary Billecta AB and announces a change in the Board of SaveLend Group AB.

NordIX AG will increase its commitment to SaveLend by at least SEK 115 million during 2025.

SaveLend Group AB (publ) calls its Annual General Meeting.

SaveLend Group AB publishes its Annual Report for 2024.

Billecta announces a new record in the number of invoice transactions for the month of March.

The Annual General Meeting is held in SaveLend Group AB.

The Swedish Parliament decides on a new law to strengthen consumer protection in the credit market. According to the decision, it will no longer be possible to operate as a consumer credit institution. Instead, only banks and credit market companies will be allowed to issue consumer loans.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events after the end of the period.



CEO Comments

Half a year has passed, and it is time to sum up the first half of a very exciting year. Just as I wrote after the first quarter, we have much to be pleased about in the second quarter as well, and for the first half as a whole. We are further improving EBITDA, we continue to increase the brokered volume, the platform's total AUM is growing, and the returns to investors in the savings strategies are developing in the right direction.

I would like to start by focusing on the strong trend that continued in the second quarter. Despite net revenue decreasing by about 9 percent in Q2 compared to last year, we delivered an EBITDA in Q2 of KSEK -350, an improvement of almost 80 percent compared to MSEK -1.56 in Q2 2024. Looking at the first half year, we have an EBITDA of MSEK -1.1 compared to MSEK -4.4 in H1 2024. This is something to be truly proud of! The positive earnings trend is mainly driven by increasing income from other credit types than consumer loans, as well as by both the organization and customer acquisition being much more efficient than before.

It should also be noted that even though net revenue decreased compared to last year, we see an increase in Q2 of about 6 percent compared to Q1. This is in line with the plan, and the increase in brokered volumes of corporate and real estate loans will contribute to higher revenue in the coming months and quarters.

During the first half of the year, we have brokered just over MSEK 537 in loans to our investors on the platform, an increase of 14 percent compared to H1 2024. Over 50 percent of the brokered volume during the half year consists of corporate, factoring, and real estate loans. This is positive and clearly shows that we are delivering on our goal of having a high degree of diversification on the platform. We also see a strong positive trend during the current half year, as the total brokered volume increased by about 20 percent in Q2 compared to Q1.

Looking specifically at real estate loans, we achieved a truly remarkable result in Q1 with over MSEK 60 in fully financed projects. Now, as we close the books for the second quarter, we can see that we have repeated the achievement almost to the krona. This means that in the first half of 2025, together with the platform's savers, we have financed high-quality real estate projects for just over MSEK 120. Thanks to strong interest from our savers, we continue to invest in real estate projects by expanding the real estate team. Our goal is to deliver even more projects during the second half of the year.

In May, the Swedish Parliament finally decided on the legislative change regarding the issuing or brokering of consumer loans. For us, this did not come as a surprise, and our work to prepare an application to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to operate as a credit market company continues. The work is extensive, but thanks to significant internal expertise and experience, supported by external consultants, I am very pleased with how far we have already come. Encouragingly, we have seen relatively short processing times for applications that have been approved over the past six months.

Last but certainly not least, I also want to mention that the work to find the right buyer for the remaining part of Billecta continues. At the time of writing, I have no new details to share. The process is ongoing, and our ambition remains to complete the transaction before the end of the year.

With a fine summer behind us, all of us at SaveLend Group are ready for a very exciting autumn. With results moving in the right direction and great opportunities ahead, I look forward to working together with the team to deliver on the high internal and external expectations!

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB, 559093-5176, is a fintech company with approximately 65 employees and offices in Sweden and Finland. The business is based on the savings platform SaveLend and the billing platform Billecta.

The savings platform makes it possible for savers to get yield through saving in credits, such as SME, real estate, consumer credit and factoring in both SEK and EUR. The billing platform consists of a complete billing system containing, among other things, accounts receivable, notification, and financing solutions.

This information is information that SaveLend Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 08:28 CEST.