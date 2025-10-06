SaveLend Group AB: SaveLend reaches all-time high in deposits during September

SaveLend Group AB ("SaveLend Group" or the "Company") today announces that the Company reached a new record in September. Deposits from savers amounted to SEK 79 million, the highest level ever since the company was founded.

The result was driven by strong growth in the real estate segment, where three new investment opportunities were published during the month. At the same time, an upcoming interest rate adjustment for the savings product SaveLend Fixed provided an additional boost in the number of newly opened accounts.

"I am very proud of the team's work and that we are reaching an all-time high in deposits. It shows that our offering is perfectly in line with the market. The combination of new attractive investment opportunities in real estate, favorable interest rates in SaveLend Fixed, and the stability of our savings strategies means that we are seeing continued strong interest. Our focus is to lower the barriers so that more people can easily get started with savings that deliver clear growth," says Peter Balod, CEO of SaveLend Group.

Over the past year, SaveLend has intensified its efforts to improve the customer experience and create even clearer value for its savers. The record month in September is proof that these efforts are paying off.

About SaveLend Group:

SaveLend Group AB, 559093-5176, is a fintech company with approximately 60 employees and offices in Sweden and Finland. The business is based on the savings platform SaveLend and the billing platform Billecta.

The savings platform makes it possible for savers to get yield through saving in credits, such as SME, real estate, consumer credit and factoring in both SEK and EUR. The billing platform consists of a complete billing system containing, among other things, accounts receivable, notification, and financing solutions.