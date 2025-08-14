Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc Half-Year Financial Report Q1-Q2 2025: Strong order intake, good progress in strategic transformation and profitability

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT | 14 AUGUST 2025 AT 9:00 EEST

This release is a summary of Exel Composites' half-year financial report for January-June 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/publications/

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2025 in brief

Order intake increased by 7.7% to EUR 28.4 million (Q2 2024: 26.4)

Revenue decreased by 6.7% to EUR 24.8 million (26.6)

Operating profit was EUR 0.8 million (1.2) and operating profit margin 3.1% (4.4%)

Adjusted operating profit decreased to EUR 1.1 million (1.4) and adjusted operating profit margin was 4.5% (5.2%)

Earnings per share was EUR -0.03 (0.02)

Q1-Q2 2025 in brief

Order intake increased by 14.6% to EUR 63.0 million (Q1-Q2 2024: 55.0)

Revenue was stable at EUR 50.1 million (50.0)

Operating profit was EUR 0.9 million (0.6) and operating profit margin 1.8% (1.2%)

Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 1.8 million (0.8) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.6% (1.6%)

Earnings per share was EUR -0.05 (0.01)

Guidance for the full year 2025 (unchanged)

Exel Composites expects revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024. (Published on 14 February 2025)

Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO:

The year 2025 has continued positively for Exel. As in the first quarter, we continued effectively navigating the business environment. We increased our order intake by almost 8% in the second quarter and by 15% in the first half of 2025, compared to the respective periods a year ago. Growth was strong especially in the strategic Energy customer industry, relating to both wind power as well as electrical transmission and distribution customers, and supported by favorable demand also from the defense and industrial customers.

Revenue for the first half of the year was on previous year's level, totaling EUR 50.1 million. This was primarily due to the timing of deliveries related to the ongoing transition of production from our closed factory in Belgium to our other factories, a process that will continue through 2025. The ramp-up of production at our other sites progressed well following the closure.

While revenue declined by 6.7% in the second quarter due primarily to the aforementioned ongoing transition of Belgian volumes and due in part to some caution in customers related to macroeconomic factors, we focused on driving profitability. This allowed us to deliver an adjusted operating profit margin of 4.5% for the quarter.

Strategic transformation delivering results

Our strategic transformation is progressing as planned and delivering results. Aligned with our first strategic focus area, organic growth, we are pleased that our order backlog at the end of June stood at EUR 46.6 million, 35% higher than in the comparison period. We are advancing our second strategic focus area, customer value, through projects that involve complex composites design, for example airship tube design for Flying Whales, wind turbine helihoist platforms and value-adding post processing of transport profiles.

We are seeing encouraging results from our third strategic pillar of profitability, as we are optimizing capacity, sweating our assets and maintaining tight cost control to improve our operations. This significantly improved our profitability in the first half of 2025: our adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 1.8 million, up from EUR 1.1 million in the comparison period, thus already exceeding that of full year 2024.

As outlined in our strategy, we are preparing to move from the stability and profitability phase to the growth phase, supported by the growing order backlog and the ramp-up of production at our new factory in India. Building readiness for a larger volume of deliveries and executing our planned investments impacted on our working capital and cash flow. As a result, net cash flow from operating activities stood at EUR -3.8 million (1.0), resulting from the change in working capital of EUR -5.4 million (-0.9) and net cash flow from investing activities was EUR -1.9 million (-0.9).

Cyberattack in July

Exel Composites was the target of a cyberattack, resulting in a confirmed data breach on 18 July 2025. We acted swiftly with internal and external experts to contain the incident and secure our systems. Unfortunately, some personal data of employees and shareholders, in addition to some of Exel's business information, was compromised. We launched a support program for affected individuals and continue to provide data protection services. Latest information about the breach and the services is available on our investor website.

While we have invested significantly in cybersecurity over time and across the whole organization, this incident highlights the evolving nature of cyber threats. We regret the breach and are taking further steps to strengthen our defenses and to train and support our employees.

2025 outlook and guidance maintained

We maintain our financial guidance for 2025 and expect revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly compared to 2024.

As recently implemented tariffs may influence sourcing and supply chain decisions, we see opportunities emerging as customers explore alternative manufacturing regions and strategies. We have secured first major supply agreements driven by tariff reactions and continue to be well positioned to respond to such changes in customer demand.

We are energized by the strategic advances and the promising results we are seeing and continue executing our strategy to drive sustainable and profitable growth, supported by a strong order backlog. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our customers and investors for their continued trust, and to the entire Exel team for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

Paul Sohlberg

Consolidated key figures

Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Revenue 24,809 26,589 -6.7 50,087 49,954 0.3 99,614 Operating profit 772 1,159 -33.4 885 604 46.5 -2,853 % of revenue 3.1 4.4 1.8 1.2 -2.9 Adjusted operating profit 1) 1,129 1,374 -17.8 1,811 819 121.1 1,704 % of revenue 4.5 5.2 3.6 1.6 1.7 EBITDA 2,013 2,605 -22.7 3,464 3,509 -1.3 4,246 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 2,370 2,819 -15.9 4,390 3,724 17.9 7,624 Profit before tax -2,926 836 -450.2 -5,168 228 -2364.0 -3,778 Profit for the period -2,898 573 -606.0 -5,133 -26 -19989.6 -5,027 Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest -2,724 669 -506.9 -4,790 130 -3770.9 -4,663 % of revenue -11.0 2.5 -9.6 0.3 -4.7 Shareholders' equity 28,803 37,230 -22.6 28,803 37,230 -22.6 32,337 Interest-bearing liabilities 32,945 49,129 -32.9 32,945 49,129 -32.9 30,414 Cash and cash equivalents 7,305 32,431 -77.5 7,305 32,431 -77.5 10,904 Net interest-bearing liabilities 25,640 16,699 53.5 25,640 16,699 53.5 19,509 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2) 3.1 3.9 -21.2 3.1 3.9 -21.2 2.6 Capital employed 61,748 86,359 -28.5 61,748 86,359 -28.5 62,751 Return on equity, % -39.0 8.5 -559.1 -33.6 -0.2 -17944.8 -20.1 Return on capital employed, % 5.1 6.4 -20.5 3.0 1.8 61.8 -4.3 Equity ratio, % 32.9 32.4 1.6 32.9 32.4 1.6 36.8 Net gearing, % 89.0 44.9 98.5 89.0 44.9 98.5 60.3 Net cash flow from operating activities -376 3,606 -110.4 -3,830 994 -485.2 581 Net cash flow from investing activities -733 -424 72.9 -1,925 -856 124.9 -2,595 Capital expenditure 679 375 81.3 1,902 815 133.4 2,658 % of revenue 2.7 1.4 3.8 1.6 2.7 Research and development costs 982 919 6.9 1,933 1,996 -3.2 3,738 % of revenue 4.0 3.5 3.9 4.0 3.8 Order intake 28,427 26,404 7.7 63,031 55,018 14.6 104,872 Order backlog 46,621 34,487 35.2 46,621 34,487 35.2 34,177 Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR -0.03 0.02 -213.6 -0.05 0.01 -817.2 -0.07 Equity per share, EUR 0.27 1.26 -78.65 0.27 1.79 -85.06 0.49 Average share price, EUR 0.35 0.49 -28.6 0.36 0.70 -48.6 0.40 Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3) 105,947 29,570 258.3 106,016 20,712 411.9 63,729 Employees, average 605 622 -2.7 624 622 0.3 632 Employees, end of period 624 621 0.5 624 621 0.5 637

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals

2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA

3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.

Revenue by business unit

Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Engineered Solutions BU 20,197 22,359 -9.7 41,290 41,478 -0.5 82,485 Industrial Solutions BU 4,611 4,228 9.1 8,789 8,474 3.7 17,109 Other 1 2 -52.5 8 2 300.7 19 Total 24,809 26,589 -6.7 50,087 49,954 0.3 99,614

Revenue by customer industry

Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Buildings and infrastructure 4,531 5,530 -18.1 9,952 10,456 -4.8 21,502 Industrial 4,255 4,173 2.0 7,760 7,625 1.8 15,588 Energy 5,320 4,455 19.4 10,368 9,881 4.9 20,923 Transportation 4,314 4,969 -13.2 9,734 9,014 8.0 17,391 Other 6,389 7,462 -14.4 12,274 12,978 -5.4 24,210 Total 24,809 26,589 -6.7 50,087 49,954 0.3 99,614

Financial results briefing

Exel Composites will hold a briefing related to its January-June 2025 half-year financial report today at 12:30 p.m. EEST. To participate in the online event, please register in advance by sending an email to investor@exelcomposites.com

More information:

Lauri Haavisto, Investor Relations Director

tel. +358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.