Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919622 | ISIN: FI0009007306 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TY
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 08:05
0,363 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3670,40011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites Plc Half-Year Financial Report Q1-Q2 2025: Strong order intake, good progress in strategic transformation and profitability

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC | HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT | 14 AUGUST 2025 AT 9:00 EEST

This release is a summary of Exel Composites' half-year financial report for January-June 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/publications/

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2025 in brief

  • Order intake increased by 7.7% to EUR 28.4 million (Q2 2024: 26.4)
  • Revenue decreased by 6.7% to EUR 24.8 million (26.6)
  • Operating profit was EUR 0.8 million (1.2) and operating profit margin 3.1% (4.4%)
  • Adjusted operating profit decreased to EUR 1.1 million (1.4) and adjusted operating profit margin was 4.5% (5.2%)
  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.03 (0.02)

Q1-Q2 2025 in brief

  • Order intake increased by 14.6% to EUR 63.0 million (Q1-Q2 2024: 55.0)
  • Revenue was stable at EUR 50.1 million (50.0)
  • Operating profit was EUR 0.9 million (0.6) and operating profit margin 1.8% (1.2%)
  • Adjusted operating profit increased significantly to EUR 1.8 million (0.8) and adjusted operating profit margin was 3.6% (1.6%)
  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.05 (0.01)

Guidance for the full year 2025 (unchanged)

Exel Composites expects revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024. (Published on 14 February 2025)

Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO:

The year 2025 has continued positively for Exel. As in the first quarter, we continued effectively navigating the business environment. We increased our order intake by almost 8% in the second quarter and by 15% in the first half of 2025, compared to the respective periods a year ago. Growth was strong especially in the strategic Energy customer industry, relating to both wind power as well as electrical transmission and distribution customers, and supported by favorable demand also from the defense and industrial customers.

Revenue for the first half of the year was on previous year's level, totaling EUR 50.1 million. This was primarily due to the timing of deliveries related to the ongoing transition of production from our closed factory in Belgium to our other factories, a process that will continue through 2025. The ramp-up of production at our other sites progressed well following the closure.

While revenue declined by 6.7% in the second quarter due primarily to the aforementioned ongoing transition of Belgian volumes and due in part to some caution in customers related to macroeconomic factors, we focused on driving profitability. This allowed us to deliver an adjusted operating profit margin of 4.5% for the quarter.

Strategic transformation delivering results

Our strategic transformation is progressing as planned and delivering results. Aligned with our first strategic focus area, organic growth, we are pleased that our order backlog at the end of June stood at EUR 46.6 million, 35% higher than in the comparison period. We are advancing our second strategic focus area, customer value, through projects that involve complex composites design, for example airship tube design for Flying Whales, wind turbine helihoist platforms and value-adding post processing of transport profiles.

We are seeing encouraging results from our third strategic pillar of profitability, as we are optimizing capacity, sweating our assets and maintaining tight cost control to improve our operations. This significantly improved our profitability in the first half of 2025: our adjusted operating profit rose to EUR 1.8 million, up from EUR 1.1 million in the comparison period, thus already exceeding that of full year 2024.

As outlined in our strategy, we are preparing to move from the stability and profitability phase to the growth phase, supported by the growing order backlog and the ramp-up of production at our new factory in India. Building readiness for a larger volume of deliveries and executing our planned investments impacted on our working capital and cash flow. As a result, net cash flow from operating activities stood at EUR -3.8 million (1.0), resulting from the change in working capital of EUR -5.4 million (-0.9) and net cash flow from investing activities was EUR -1.9 million (-0.9).

Cyberattack in July

Exel Composites was the target of a cyberattack, resulting in a confirmed data breach on 18 July 2025. We acted swiftly with internal and external experts to contain the incident and secure our systems. Unfortunately, some personal data of employees and shareholders, in addition to some of Exel's business information, was compromised. We launched a support program for affected individuals and continue to provide data protection services. Latest information about the breach and the services is available on our investor website.

While we have invested significantly in cybersecurity over time and across the whole organization, this incident highlights the evolving nature of cyber threats. We regret the breach and are taking further steps to strengthen our defenses and to train and support our employees.

2025 outlook and guidance maintained

We maintain our financial guidance for 2025 and expect revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly compared to 2024.

As recently implemented tariffs may influence sourcing and supply chain decisions, we see opportunities emerging as customers explore alternative manufacturing regions and strategies. We have secured first major supply agreements driven by tariff reactions and continue to be well positioned to respond to such changes in customer demand.

We are energized by the strategic advances and the promising results we are seeing and continue executing our strategy to drive sustainable and profitable growth, supported by a strong order backlog. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our customers and investors for their continued trust, and to the entire Exel team for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

Paul Sohlberg

Consolidated key figures

Q2

Q2

Change

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q2

Change

Q1-Q4

EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated

2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

2024

Revenue

24,809

26,589

-6.7

50,087

49,954

0.3

99,614

Operating profit

772

1,159

-33.4

885

604

46.5

-2,853

% of revenue

3.1

4.4

1.8

1.2

-2.9

Adjusted operating profit 1)

1,129

1,374

-17.8

1,811

819

121.1

1,704

% of revenue

4.5

5.2

3.6

1.6

1.7

EBITDA

2,013

2,605

-22.7

3,464

3,509

-1.3

4,246

Adjusted EBITDA 1)

2,370

2,819

-15.9

4,390

3,724

17.9

7,624

Profit before tax

-2,926

836

-450.2

-5,168

228

-2364.0

-3,778

Profit for the period

-2,898

573

-606.0

-5,133

-26

-19989.6

-5,027

Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest

-2,724

669

-506.9

-4,790

130

-3770.9

-4,663

% of revenue

-11.0

2.5

-9.6

0.3

-4.7

Shareholders' equity

28,803

37,230

-22.6

28,803

37,230

-22.6

32,337

Interest-bearing liabilities

32,945

49,129

-32.9

32,945

49,129

-32.9

30,414

Cash and cash equivalents

7,305

32,431

-77.5

7,305

32,431

-77.5

10,904

Net interest-bearing liabilities

25,640

16,699

53.5

25,640

16,699

53.5

19,509

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2)

3.1

3.9

-21.2

3.1

3.9

-21.2

2.6

Capital employed

61,748

86,359

-28.5

61,748

86,359

-28.5

62,751

Return on equity, %

-39.0

8.5

-559.1

-33.6

-0.2

-17944.8

-20.1

Return on capital employed, %

5.1

6.4

-20.5

3.0

1.8

61.8

-4.3

Equity ratio, %

32.9

32.4

1.6

32.9

32.4

1.6

36.8

Net gearing, %

89.0

44.9

98.5

89.0

44.9

98.5

60.3

Net cash flow from operating activities

-376

3,606

-110.4

-3,830

994

-485.2

581

Net cash flow from investing activities

-733

-424

72.9

-1,925

-856

124.9

-2,595

Capital expenditure

679

375

81.3

1,902

815

133.4

2,658

% of revenue

2.7

1.4

3.8

1.6

2.7

Research and development costs

982

919

6.9

1,933

1,996

-3.2

3,738

% of revenue

4.0

3.5

3.9

4.0

3.8

Order intake

28,427

26,404

7.7

63,031

55,018

14.6

104,872

Order backlog

46,621

34,487

35.2

46,621

34,487

35.2

34,177

Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR

-0.03

0.02

-213.6

-0.05

0.01

-817.2

-0.07

Equity per share, EUR

0.27

1.26

-78.65

0.27

1.79

-85.06

0.49

Average share price, EUR

0.35

0.49

-28.6

0.36

0.70

-48.6

0.40

Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3)

105,947

29,570

258.3

106,016

20,712

411.9

63,729

Employees, average

605

622

-2.7

624

622

0.3

632

Employees, end of period

624

621

0.5

624

621

0.5

637

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals

2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA

3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.

Revenue by business unit

Q2

Q2

Change

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q2

Change

Q1-Q4

EUR thousand

2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

2024

Engineered Solutions BU

20,197

22,359

-9.7

41,290

41,478

-0.5

82,485

Industrial Solutions BU

4,611

4,228

9.1

8,789

8,474

3.7

17,109

Other

1

2

-52.5

8

2

300.7

19

Total

24,809

26,589

-6.7

50,087

49,954

0.3

99,614

Revenue by customer industry

Q2

Q2

Change

Q1-Q2

Q1-Q2

Change

Q1-Q4

EUR thousand

2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

2024

Buildings and infrastructure

4,531

5,530

-18.1

9,952

10,456

-4.8

21,502

Industrial

4,255

4,173

2.0

7,760

7,625

1.8

15,588

Energy

5,320

4,455

19.4

10,368

9,881

4.9

20,923

Transportation

4,314

4,969

-13.2

9,734

9,014

8.0

17,391

Other

6,389

7,462

-14.4

12,274

12,978

-5.4

24,210

Total

24,809

26,589

-6.7

50,087

49,954

0.3

99,614

Vantaa, 14 August 2025
Exel Composites Plc
Board of Directors

Financial results briefing

Exel Composites will hold a briefing related to its January-June 2025 half-year financial report today at 12:30 p.m. EEST. To participate in the online event, please register in advance by sending an email to investor@exelcomposites.com

More information:

Lauri Haavisto, Investor Relations Director
tel. +358 20 754 1214

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.

Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.

Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visit www.exelcomposites.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.