Scout Gaming Group AB: Interim Report January-June 2025

Second quarter: April - June 2025

- Total revenues amounted to mSEK 11.8 (11.1), an increase of 7%

- B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 9.1 (8.3), an increase of 9%

- B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 1.4 (1.4)

- Other revenues amounted to mSEK 1.3 (1.3), an increase of 1%

- EBITDA improved to mSEK 0.0 (-0.9)

- Net result improved to mSEK -0.3 (-1.9)

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.07)

- Total revenues amounted to mSEK 24.2 (19.1), an increase of 27%- B2B revenues amounted to mSEK 17.9 (14.8), an increase of 21%- B2C revenues amounted to mSEK 3.3 (2.9), an increase of 13%- Other revenues amounted to mSEK 3.1 (1.3), an increase of 138%- EBITDA improved to mSEK -1.2 (-3.7)- Net result improved to mSEK -1.2 (-4.8)- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (-0.17)

Significant events after the quarter

Scout's B2C brand, Fanteam, has in the first half of August launched a new third party Sportsbook.

For additional information, please contact:

Niklas Jönsson, CEO

Phone: +46 725 494 173

E-mail: niklas.jonsson@scoutgaminggroup.com



Andreas Langenes Olsen, CFO

Phone: +47 970 75 255

E-mail: andreas.olsen@scoutgaminggroup.com

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other sports betting products. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based platform with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Lviv, Ukraine. Scout Gaming is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Corpura Fondkommission AB.

This information is information that Scout Gaming Group (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 08:00 CEST.