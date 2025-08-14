Teleste Corporation: Half-Year Report 1 January to 30 June 2025

Teleste Corporation

Stock exchange release

August 14, 2025 at 8.30 a.m. EEST



TELESTE CORPORATION: ORDERS RECEIVED AND NET SALES INCREASED. PROFIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY.



Unless otherwise specified, the figures in parentheses refer to the year-on-year comparison period.

april-june 2025 in brief

Net sales were EUR 35.9 (29.5) million, representing increase of 21,5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.4 (1.6) million, representing increase of 116%.

The adjusted operating profit was EUR 2.2 (0.4) million, representing increase of 384.4%.

The operating profit was EUR 2.0 (-0.5) million, an increase of EUR 2.5 million.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.02 (-0.06), representing increase of EUR 0.08.

Cash flow from operations was EUR 4.9 (-0.2) million, representing increase of EUR 5.1 million.

Orders received increased by 47.7% to EUR 39.5 (26.7) million.

january-june 2025 in brief

Net sales were EUR 68.0 (66.1) million, representing increase of 2.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 6.1 (4.6) million, representing increase of 31.7%.

The adjusted operating profit was EUR 3.6 (2.0) million, representing increase of 81.2%.

The operating profit was EUR 3.5 (-0.9) million, an increase of EUR 4.4 million.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (-0.08), representing an increase of EUR 0.14.

Cash flow from operations was EUR 6.4 (7.1) million, representing a decrease of EUR 0,7 million.

Orders received were EUR 76.5 (57.2) million, representing increase of 33.7%.

outlook for 2025

Teleste estimates revenue for 2025 to be between 135 and 150 million euros, with adjusted operating profit in the range of 4 to 7 million euros.

Import tariffs in the United States continue to create uncertainty and may impact profitability in the short term.



EUR million 4-6 2025 4-6 2024 Change 1-6 2025 1-6 2024 Change 1-12 2024 Net sales 35.9 29.5 21.5 % 68.0 66.1 2.9 % 132.5 Adjusted EBITDA1) 3.4 1.6 116.0 % 6.1 4.6 31.7 % 9.3 Adjusted EBITDA, % 1) 9.4 % 5.3 % 4.1 ppt 8.9 % 7.0 % 2.0 ppt 7.0 % Adjusted Operating profit1) 2.2 0.4 384.4 % 3.6 2.0 81.2 % 4.2 Adjusted Operating profit, % 1) 6.0 % 1.5 % 4.5 ppt 5.3 % 3.0 % 2.3 ppt 3.2 % Operating profit 2.0 -0.5 n/a 3.5 -0.9 n/a -5.4 Operating profit, % 5.6 % -1.7 % 7.3 ppt 5.1 % -1.3 % 6.4 ppt -4.1 % Net result for the period 0.3 -1.1 n/a 0.9 -1.6 n/a -5.9 Earnings per share, EUR 0.02 -0.06 n/a 0.06 -0.08 n/a -0.32 Cash flow from operations 4.9 -0.2 n/a 6.4 7.1 -9.2 % 12.4 Orders received 39.5 26.7 47.7 % 76.5 57.2 33.7 % 124.9 Order backlog 126.8 117.1 8.3 % 118.3 Net gearing, % 40 % 47 % -6.6 ppt 46 % Equity ratio, % 46 % 48 % -1.3 ppt 45 % Personnel at period-end 635 699 -7.1 % 630

1) An alternative performance measure defined in the tables section of the report.

Comments by Esa Harju, President & CEo

"The second quarter of 2025 demonstrated strong performance across the entire organization. Orders received and net sales grew significantly, compared with both the same period last year and the first quarter of 2025. Profit increased substantially, and operating cash flow remained positive.

In the Broadband Networks segment, intelligent network deliveries to customers in North America continued at a solid pace, increasing from earlier in the year. We also received additional orders for 1.8 GHz intelligent network products in Europe, with deliveries beginning already during the second quarter. We announced our related agreement with VodafoneZiggo at the beginning of July, and we believe other European operators will also adopt 1.8 GHz intelligent network technology in their networks in the future.

In the Public Safety and Mobility segment, the year progressed according to plan with the execution of several project deliveries. Orders received rose sharply, and profitability improved compared with the same period last year. We expanded our customer base among train manufacturers by signing, in early July, an agreement with new customer Hitachi Rail for the delivery of train systems.

Changes in U.S. government import tariffs are affecting global markets and the operating environment. We have taken several measures to adapt to these developments. As a result, tariffs had only a limited impact on second-quarter results, although the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain. We are prepared to continue adjusting our operations should the business environment change further.

On April 22, 2025, we announced, in a separate stock exchange release, our long-term strategic growth targets through 2030. Our objectives are to achieve average annual net sales growth of 10% by 2030 and an adjusted operating margin of 7% to 12% by that time. We have updated our strategy and action plans so that all businesses are expected to contribute to the company's long-term strategic growth goals. We see multiple growth opportunities in our target markets and intend to leverage our strong expertise to capture them. In the Broadband Networks segment, North America will serve as the growth engine, while in Europe we aim for clear market leadership. In the Public Safety and Mobility segment, we are focused on expanding our market share across all product lines."



For further information, please contact:

Esa Harju

President and CEO

Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen

CFO

tel. +358 2 2605 611

investor.relations@teleste.com



About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132.5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.