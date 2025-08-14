Anzeige
Lea Bank AB: Lea Bank AB reports Q2 profit before tax of SEK 33.8 million

Lea Bank AB reported a profit before tax of SEK 33.8 million for Q2 2025, compared to SEK 27.7 for Q1 2025. Gross loans amounted to SEK 8,461 million, an increase of SEK 572 million in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter was SEK 1,357 million.

Highlights of Q2 2025:
• Profit before tax SEK 33.8 million (after tax SEK 28.3 million)
• Net interest income of SEK 147.2 million
• Gross loan portfolio of SEK 8.46 billion
• Cost-income ratio (C/I) of 34,6%
• Book equity per share of SEK 13.16


• Successful issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital of 50 MNOK and Tier 2 capital of 70 MNOK

Lea Bank will present the results today at 10:00 AM. The presentation will be broadcasted via Microsoft Teams and held in Norwegian while the material will be in English. The presentation can be attended through this link:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MzU3OWZlODMtMzFiNi00MjU5LWIxYWUtZDQwOTM4MjA5ZTM0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2291adce2d-f474-4574-a86d-7ef7f3106c49%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a1caaf4d-fd6c-4d52-b534-db916c28d0d6%22%7d

Contact information:
Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

Gard Haugen, CFO
Tel: +46 8 509 285 00
Email: ir@leabank.se

This information is information that Lea bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person (CFO) set out above, on 2025-08-14 at 07.30 CEST.

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)8 588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
