WKN: A0LEFS | ISIN: US48242W1062 | Ticker-Symbol: K6B
Tradegate
13.08.25 | 10:03
42,200 Euro
-2,31 % -1,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2025 22:18 Uhr
KBR, Inc.: KBR Awarded an Estimated $2.459 Billion Contract to Support Astronaut Health and Performance for Space Missions

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $2.459 billion NASA contract to support astronaut health, occupational health, and research that could help mitigate health risks for future human spaceflight missions. This follow-on single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract extends KBR's ongoing support of NASA, building on the company's long-standing role in human spaceflight operations.

The contract begins its five-year period of performance on Nov. 1, with two possible option periods that could extend it through 2035, with the majority of the work being performed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The total estimated value of the base period plus the optional periods is $3.6 billion.

Under the terms of the Human Health and Performance Contract 2, KBR will provide support services for several programs to include the Human Research Program, International Space Station Program, Commercial Crew Program, Artemis campaign, and more. Services include ensuring crew health, safety, and performance; providing occupational health services; and conducting research into mitigating risks to the health, safety, and performance of future spaceflight crews.

"This contract reinforces KBR's leadership in human spaceflight operations and highlights our expertise in supporting NASA's vision for space exploration," said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President, Defense, Intel and Space. "We're proud to support NASA's critical work on long-duration space travel, including the Artemis missions, while contributing to solutions that will help humans live and thrive beyond Earth."

The award underscores KBR's continued success in delivering innovative solutions and critical support to NASA's space exploration initiatives. With more than 60 years of experience supporting human spaceflight, KBR continues to play a pivotal role in advancing human health and performance in space.

About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance periods and options, project outcomes, estimated contract values and the company's continued success in delivering support to space exploration initiatives, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Jamie DuBray
Vice President, Investor Relations
713-753-5082
Investors@kbr.com

Media
Philip Ivy
Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing
713-753-3800
MediaRelations@kbr.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
