KBR, Inc.: KBR Awarded an Estimated $2.459 Billion Contract to Support Astronaut Health and Performance for Space Missions

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded an estimated $2.459 billion NASA contract to support astronaut health, occupational health, and research that could help mitigate health risks for future human spaceflight missions. This follow-on single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract extends KBR's ongoing support of NASA, building on the company's long-standing role in human spaceflight operations.

The contract begins its five-year period of performance on Nov. 1, with two possible option periods that could extend it through 2035, with the majority of the work being performed at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The total estimated value of the base period plus the optional periods is $3.6 billion.

Under the terms of the Human Health and Performance Contract 2, KBR will provide support services for several programs to include the Human Research Program, International Space Station Program, Commercial Crew Program, Artemis campaign, and more. Services include ensuring crew health, safety, and performance; providing occupational health services; and conducting research into mitigating risks to the health, safety, and performance of future spaceflight crews.

"This contract reinforces KBR's leadership in human spaceflight operations and highlights our expertise in supporting NASA's vision for space exploration," said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President, Defense, Intel and Space. "We're proud to support NASA's critical work on long-duration space travel, including the Artemis missions, while contributing to solutions that will help humans live and thrive beyond Earth."

The award underscores KBR's continued success in delivering innovative solutions and critical support to NASA's space exploration initiatives. With more than 60 years of experience supporting human spaceflight, KBR continues to play a pivotal role in advancing human health and performance in space.

