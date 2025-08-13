Investview, Inc. ("INVU") Reports Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Haverford, PA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology services company that offers multiple business units across key sectors, including a financial education division offering tools, products and content through a global network of independent distributors; a manufacturing division focused on proprietary aesthetics, health, nutrition, & cognitive wellness products for wholesale and retail markets, with strategic plans for global expansion; an early-stage online trading platform that intends to offer self-directed retail brokerage services; and a business unit that owns and operates a sustainable blockchain business focused on bitcoin mining, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as shared highlights of key operational progress, strategic milestones, and forward-focused initiatives.

Summary Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations-Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 vs June 30, 2024

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 24.7% to $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.8 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net Revenue decreased 23.5% to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $13.1 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net cash used in operating activities was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.5 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net loss from operations was $0.02 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net income from operations of $0.5 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net income decreased 19.6% to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.5 million for the comparable prior year period.



Results of Operations-Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 vs June 30, 2024

Gross Revenue (a Non-GAAP measure) decreased 30.5% to $21.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $30.3 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net Revenue decreased 30.3% to $20.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $10.3 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net loss from operations was $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net income from operations of $2.3 million for the comparable prior year period.





Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.3 million compared to $2.2 million net income for the comparable prior year period.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data - June 30, 2025 vs December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 was $16.2 million, down $6.3 million or 28.1% from $22.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period was mainly due to the company holding its Bitcoin mined on its balance sheet rather than liquidating for cash of $1.7 million, a deposit made to the Nevada court of $1.9 million in support of our ongoing lawsuit against our former credit card processor and its clearing bank, aggregate payments of approximately $1.7 million for private shares repurchased (with remaining payments consisting of two (2) cash installments of $0.4 million each, scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2025), an increase in inventory of $0.6 million and an increase in prepaid expenses and prepayments on manufacturing equipment of $0.5 million.





Total assets decreased by 6.4% to $29.5 million. Total liabilities decreased by $2.2 million or 15.6%. Working capital balance decreased by 6.6% or $1.0 million to $14.1 million, and our current ratio remains strong at 2.42, up by 8.7% from December 31, 2024.





Outstanding debt increased by $0.2 million to $3.4 million at June 30, 2025, up from $3.2 million at December 31, 2024.





Total stockholders' equity at June 30, 2025 was $17.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.2%, from $17.2 million at December 31, 2024.



Share Repurchase Program

In March 2025, the Company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value by launching a stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to $1 million in aggregate value of the Company's common stock. As of August 12, 2025, the Company has returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing more than 6.1 million shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $0.0147 per share. This represents a 24.8% discount to the Company's contemporaneous market value of $0.0196 per share as of August 12, 2025. These repurchases have reduced the total number of common shares outstanding since the beginning of 2025 by 0.33%, bringing the balance to 1,853,127,635 common shares as of August 12, 2025, further enhancing ownership value for our remaining shareholders. The Company plans to continue its share repurchases through public open market purchases at prevailing market prices or through privately negotiated transactions as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements.

Comments on our industry segments and business units

Financial Education and Technology Segment

iGenius reported net revenue of $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.0 million in the same period of 2024. While the year-over-year decline reflects a combination of post-pandemic shifts in consumer spending priorities and broader macroeconomic headwinds impacting the direct sales sector, the company is aggressively responding to these negative trends by growing its product offerings, building on its direct selling model, expanding its sales network and diversifying its product and service offerings. These initiatives-including new product launches, enhanced training programs, and the integration of innovative digital tools-are designed to strengthen distributor engagement and accelerate market reach.

A key driver of this growth strategy is the planned launch of new distinctive product offerings and the continued expansion of the myLife Wellness division, which will feature a growing portfolio of health, beauty, and wellness products. The division is on track for an exciting commercial launch starting in the fourth quarter of 2025 and extending through the first and second quarters of 2026, positioning iGenius for a return to revenue growth in the near term and sustainable long-term expansion. These offerings are expected to attract new customers, boost sales activity, and open additional revenue streams beyond financial education.

Our Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services Segment

SAFETek reported $0.8 million in net revenue during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2024. While results reflect the lingering impact of the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, increased network difficulty, and a temporary government-mandated energy curtailment, the Company navigated these headwinds with operational discipline and smart decision-making.

Despite a more than 2.82% increase in mining difficulty to 116.96 trillion hashes during the quarter, SAFETek successfully produced 8.21 Bitcoin while capitalizing on reduced power costs resulting from the cutback. This ability to turn operational challenges into cost-saving opportunities underscores the resilience and adaptability of our mining model.

Over the past year, SAFETek has advanced key initiatives to position us for growth in this segment, including retiring older mining equipment, deploying high-performance ASIC miners, and streamlining operations to reduce hash costs. These actions, combined with our debt-free approach to equipment purchases and a strong balance sheet, position us with the flexibility to seize future expansion opportunities.

With Bitcoin now trading at its highest price levels in years, SAFETek is positioned to directly benefit from the favorable shift in market economics. Higher BTC prices mean more revenue for each coin we mine, making each hash we produce more profitable. We expect these strong prices to help drive higher revenues in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

Looking ahead, SAFETek has more than 1,500 mining machines ready for deployment, giving us the flexibility to quickly scale production and capitalize on the strong BTC market as qualified opportunities arise. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this positions us with a solid foundation for expansion and the agility to pursue new, high-potential projects as market conditions continue to improve.

Management remains confident that these positive market dynamics, coupled with SAFETek's disciplined growth strategy, will support our long-term success in the Bitcoin mining industry.

Our Manufacturing and Development of Health, Beauty and Wellness Products Segment

Renu Laboratories ("Renu Labs") reported $1.4 million in net revenue during the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 259.4% or $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. In October 2024, we entered the over-the-counter health, beauty, and wellness market through our wholly owned subsidiary, myLife Wellness Company ("myLife Wellness"), with the strategic acquisition of Renu Labs, a contract developer and manufacturer specializing in private label and contract manufacturing of premium skincare, personal care, hair care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical topical products for wholesale and retail clients. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategy to expand into high-demand consumer verticals, with an emphasis on aesthetics, nutrition, and cognitive wellness.

Since the acquisition, we have made accelerated investments in Renu Labs' core capabilities, including upgraded equipment, advanced production technologies, and key recruitment, which have resulted in measurable gains in both production output and operational efficiency, as demonstrated by our second quarter 2025 results.

We are optimistic about Renu's long-term growth trajectory and are focused on scaling manufacturing capacity while expanding our product portfolio and contract manufacturing (CMO) engagements with qualified partners. These initiatives are designed to position Renu as a nimble and scalable manufacturer in a market increasingly seeking trusted, innovative wellness product providers.

Serving as the commercial arm of this strategy, our wholly owned subsidiary myLife Wellness will operate as both the marketing engine and e-commerce platform for the products developed and manufactured by Renu Labs. The brand's expanding product catalog, focused on aesthetics, health, nutrition, and cognitive wellness, will be distributed through a combination of retail (B2C) and wholesale (B2B) channels. myLife Wellness is on track for an exciting commercial launch beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025 and continuing into the first and second quarters of 2026, positioning the MLW brand for strong early momentum and long-term growth.

In addition to operating as a standalone consumer platform, myLife Wellness expects to leverage a strategic partnership with our iGenius subsidiary to unlock expanded access to retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer markets. This collaboration is expected to greatly extend our market reach and open exciting new revenue opportunities by introducing wellness products to a global member base and a network of established consumer relationships.

We believe this integrated ecosystem provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term value creation across the health and wellness sector.

Our Financial Services Initiatives

In March 2024, we advanced our fintech growth strategy with the acquisition of Opencash Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer now in the final stages of launching the Opencash app-a modern, mobile-first trading platform built for accessibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency. Designed for today's digitally native investor, the app is expected to offer low-cost, commission-free trading in stocks, ETFs, and options.

The Opencash app is on track for initial commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, debuting with two planned offerings:

Opencash - a streamlined mobile app for everyday retail investors

- a streamlined mobile app for everyday retail investors OpencashPro - a web app for advanced traders and active investors

Powered by our proprietary MPower Trading Systems - Prodigio trading engine, the Opencash platforms are expected to deliver a seamless, data-driven trading experience with intelligent analytics, automation, and an intuitive user interface.

With nearly all online investor interaction now happening on mobile devices, the Opencash app is positioned to scale and tap into the global demand for affordable, user-friendly trading solutions. Our phased rollout will ensure regulatory compliance, robust technology, and a smooth onboarding experience, creating the foundation for strong adoption and sustained growth.

We believe the Opencash app will not only expand our presence in the global fintech market but will also establish us as a technology-driven platform in the future of retail investing.

In addition to operating as a standalone consumer platform, Opencash will leverage a strategic partnership with our iGenius subsidiary to unlock expanded access to direct-to-consumer markets. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance our market reach and open exciting new revenue opportunities by introducing financial accessibility to a modern, mobile-first trading platform built for accessibility, simplicity, and cost-efficiency, offering low-cost, commission-free trading in stocks, ETFs, and options to a global member base and established consumer relationships.

We believe this integrated ecosystem provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term value creation across the financial services sector.

Operational Highlights (Quotes)

Victor Oviedo, Investview CEO, commented, "during the second quarter of 2025, Investview continued to make strategic progress across its diversified segments.

"In our financial education and direct selling division, iGenius generated $7.8 million in net revenue. While this represented a contraction in our business compared to the comparable prior-year period, the business remains focused on long-term growth through the planned expansion of its global sales network and the planned integration of health and wellness offerings from myLife Wellness, on track for commercial launch starting in the fourth quarter of 2025 and extending through the first and second quarters of 2026.

"Our blockchain and crypto mining division, SAFETek, produced 8.21 Bitcoin during the quarter despite facing significant headwinds, including the April 2024 halving event, a network difficulty increase of over 2.82%, and a government-mandated energy curtailment. These challenges were met with proactive operational adjustments, including the retirement of legacy hardware and the deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. SAFETek remains debt-free on all equipment purchases and holds a reserve of more than 1,500 mining machines, preserving flexibility for future expansion.

"In our health, beauty, and wellness division, Renu Labs generated $1.4 million in net revenue for the second quarter of 2025, a 259.4% increase, or $1.0 million, over the first quarter of 2025. Strategic investments in production technology, equipment, and personnel are delivering as planned and are expected to further enhance output and efficiency. Renu Labs continues to position itself as a nimble, scalable manufacturer serving both proprietary brands and third-party CMO clients, with a clear focus on sustaining growth and maximizing future opportunities.

"Our fintech division advanced this quarter with the continued development of Opencash Securities LLC, a mobile-first platform that is planned to achieve low-cost, commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, and options. Now in the final stages of development, the Opencash app is on track for commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 with two offerings: Opencash - a streamlined mobile app for everyday investors, and OpencashPro - a web app for advanced traders. Opencash will operate as a standalone platform and, through a strategic partnership with our iGenius subsidiary, expand access to direct-to-consumer markets worldwide. This collaboration is expected to broaden our reach and create new revenue streams by delivering accessible, user-friendly trading solutions to a global member base and established consumer network, providing a strong foundation for growth and long-term value creation in the financial services sector.

"Our Share Repurchase program is proceeding as planned. In March 2025, the Company launched a $1 million stock repurchase program, reaffirming its commitment to long-term shareholder value. As of August 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased more than 6.1 million shares in the open market at an average price of $0.0147 per share, a 24.8% discount to the Company's contemporaneous market value of $0.0196 as of August 12, 2025. These repurchases have reduced the total common shares outstanding by 0.33% since the beginning of 2025, bringing the balance to 1,853,127,635 shares. The Company intends to continue repurchases through open-market purchases and privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

"Investview ended the quarter with $16.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $2.8 million in bitcoin and maintained a strong current ratio of 2.42. We ended the quarter with a working capital balance of $14.1 million, reflecting prudent financial management and positioning the company to capitalize on future growth opportunities across its expanding portfolio."

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates a financial technology (FinTech) services company, offering several different lines of business, including a Financial Education and Technology business that delivers a series of products and services involving financial education, digital assets and related technology, through a network of independent distributors; and a Blockchain Technology and Crypto Mining Products and Services business, including leading-edge research, development and FinTech services involving the management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets. In addition, we are in the process of creating a Brokerage and Financial Markets business within the investment management and brokerage industries by, among others, commercializing on a proprietary trading platform we acquired in September 2021. For more information on Investview, please visit: www.investview.com.

About Opencash Securities LLC

Brokerage services will be provided by Opencash Securities LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Opencash Securities LLC does not provide investment advice. Please consult with investment, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions. All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of capital. Check the background of this investment professional on BrokerCheck. Opencash Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investview, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Investview's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Investview and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements expect that we will ultimately be able to develop retail brokerage operations at Opencash, although it is currently in the pre-revenue and early stage of its operations. We plan to do this by, among others, investing the funds we believe are necessary to develop the infrastructure necessary to achieve retail operations. This includes, among others, the on-boarding of customer support personnel and software developers, the development and implementation of a marketing strategy, the securing of necessary securities clearing arrangements, and the continued development of the online Opencash trading platform and completing its integration with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021. Our forward-looking statements also contemplate that we will ultimately be able to expand and develop the product offerings within our iGenius unit to include tangible beauty, health, wellness and lifestyle products that will offer high margin characteristics and that resonate with consumers. These expectations have been reasonably developed by us based upon acquisition inquiries and initiatives that involve early-stage opportunities that we believe are reasonably likely to materialize; although we cannot assure that these opportunities will mature to the point where we can presume any particular revenue level or scope of future operations. Furthermore, our consumer penetration and margin expectations have been developed based on market analysis that we have extrapolated from industry information, but that we cannot assure. Despite our best efforts, there ultimately can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve any or a substantial portion of our forward-looking objectives on a timely basis, if at all, as: (i) the development of an early-stage securities brokerage business involves inherent regulatory and operational risks and uncertainties, including the uncertain ability of us to integrate the Opencash investment platform application with the proprietary algorithmic trading platform we acquired in September 2021, particularly as the platform we acquired in 2021 has not been placed in commercial service since 2021; thus, any such integration could be subject to IT-related and commercial risks; (ii) the development of an early-stage consumer products business involves inherent uncertainties, including the uncertain ability to develop products that are commercially accepted, which itself is subject to significant marketing, formulation and product manufacturing risks of execution; nor can we assure that we will yield profit margins that will meet our objectives and support the growth assumptions we believe are possible; (iii) despite the planned introductions of new products and service offerings, we cannot assure that our expectations for increased sales within our iGenius division will materialize in light of the recent trend towards decreasing worldwide sales with that division; and (iv) notwithstanding our expectations to achieve growth within our operating segments, the development of any of our early-stage businesses continues to be subject to material uncertainty as any and all such development will likely require substantial capital support, the build-out of sales, marketing and customer support functions; and the build out of larger manufacturing and distribution facilities; which the Company has yet to accomplish the scale required to achieve such growth objectives. More information on potential factors that could affect Investview's financial results is included from time to time in Investview's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Investview, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Reconciliation of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Gross Revenues are not a measure of financial performance under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues are presented as they are used by management to understand the total revenue before certain items such as refunds, incentives, credits, chargebacks, and amounts paid to third party providers. The non-GAAP Gross Revenue measure is a supplement to the GAAP financial information. A reconciliation between Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) and Net Revenue is presented in the table below.

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:

Membership revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 17,639,140 $ 1,692,175 $ 1,680,190 $ 45,651 $ 21,057,156 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (1,003,015 ) - (171 ) - (1,003,186 ) Net revenue $ 16,636,125 $ 1,692,175 $ 1,680,019 $ 45,651 $ 20,053,970

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:

Membership Revenue Mining Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 26,557,528 $ 3,721,376 $ 30,278,904 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (1,500,306 ) - (1,500,306 ) Net revenue $ 25,057,222 $ 3,721,376 $ 28,778,598

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:

Membership revenue Mining revenue Health and wellness product sales Other Revenue Total Gross billings/receipts $ 8,199,283 $ 829,231 $ 1,311,747 $ 38,307 $ 10,378,568 Refunds, incentives, credits, and chargebacks (354,601 ) - (49 ) - (354,650 ) Net revenue $ 7,844,682 $ 829,231 $ 1,311,698 $ 38,307 $ 10,023,918

Gross Revenue (non-GAAP) to Net Revenue reconciliation for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: