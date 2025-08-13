Orchid Island Capital, Inc.: Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2025 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

August 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 8, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid September 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on August 29, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of August 29, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 8, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 13, 2025, the Company had 133,172,673 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2025, the Company had 130,595,848 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.'s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 ) Aug-26 $ (1,150 ) $ 1,150 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (562,500 ) Sep-25 (11,695 ) 11,433 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (228,500 ) Sep-25 (7,455 ) 7,243 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500 ) Sep-25 (8,658 ) 8,292 5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Sep-25 (231 ) 224 Swaps (3,843,300 ) Feb-31 (96,488 ) 93,225 TBA Short (340,000 ) Aug-25 (2,505 ) 3,747 Hedge Total $ (5,296,800 ) $ (128,182 ) $ 125,314 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (13,005 ) $ (10,019 )

(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.17 at July 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $608.5 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.06 at July 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $253.8 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.08 at July 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $223.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of July 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 4,419,539 60.1 % Freddie Mac 2,931,039 39.9 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,350,578 100.0 %

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of July 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 417,423 5.7 % Whole Pool Assets 6,933,155 94.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,350,578 100.0 %

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted

Weighted % of

Average

Average Total

Total

Repo

Maturity Longest As of July 31, 2025 Borrowings

Debt

Rate

in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 343,768 5.0 % 4.51 % 59 10/23/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 334,110 4.9 % 4.42 % 79 11/13/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 326,866 4.8 % 4.48 % 44 9/18/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 324,146 4.8 % 4.47 % 51 9/22/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 307,526 4.5 % 4.47 % 28 9/25/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 303,177 4.5 % 4.49 % 87 10/30/2025 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 301,894 4.4 % 4.49 % 14 8/14/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 301,322 4.4 % 4.48 % 28 8/29/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 300,339 4.4 % 4.52 % 20 8/27/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 293,657 4.3 % 4.48 % 71 10/28/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 292,441 4.3 % 4.49 % 48 9/17/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 291,352 4.3 % 4.50 % 47 9/23/2025 Bank of Montreal 288,463 4.2 % 4.50 % 35 10/28/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 280,229 4.1 % 4.47 % 58 10/14/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 280,050 4.1 % 4.49 % 49 9/18/2025 Clear Street LLC 278,404 4.1 % 4.48 % 44 9/22/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 277,431 4.1 % 4.50 % 27 8/27/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 260,388 3.8 % 4.51 % 22 8/25/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 254,861 3.7 % 4.47 % 8 8/8/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 247,115 3.6 % 4.49 % 61 10/14/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 243,502 3.6 % 4.49 % 54 10/23/2025 Banco Santander SA 187,018 2.7 % 4.50 % 47 9/16/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 142,942 2.1 % 4.47 % 25 9/8/2025 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 136,238 2.0 % 4.52 % 28 8/28/2025 Natixis, New York Branch 104,700 1.5 % 4.49 % 28 8/29/2025 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 73,823 1.1 % 4.48 % 89 10/28/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,862 0.5 % 4.50 % 14 8/14/2025 Total Borrowings $ 6,810,624 100.0 % 4.49 % 44 11/13/2025

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400