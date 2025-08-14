Ocugen's modifier gene therapy (MGT) platform is designed to regulate gene expression to restore visual function across both genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and retinal conditions with wider prevalence such as geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Lead candidate OCU400 is in Phase III studies for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), with a potential FDA biologics license application (BLA) in 2026 and commercialisation in 2027.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...