Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4ZZZZ | ISIN: US98923K1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.08.25 | 21:59
29,670 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEEKR INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 06:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited: Zeekr Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.[1]

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Total vehicle deliveries were 130,866 units for the second quarter of 2025, representing a 9.3% year-over-year increase and a 14.8% quarter-over-quarter increase. The Zeekr brand delivered 49,337 vehicles. Meanwhile, the Lynk & Co brand delivered 81,529 vehicles, with 58.8% of deliveries coming from NEV models.

Deliveries


2025 Q2


2025 Q1


2024 Q4


2024 Q3



130,866


114,011


169,088


124,606










Deliveries


2024 Q2


2024 Q1


2023 Q4


2023 Q3



119,755


94,115


120,114


94,151

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Vehicle sales were RMB22,916 million (US$3,199 million)[2] for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 2.2% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 20.0% from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Vehicle margin[3] was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 11.5% for the second quarter of 2024 and 16.5% for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Total revenues were RMB27,431 million (US$3,829 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 0.9% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 24.6% from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Gross profit was RMB5,656 million (US$789 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 13.3% from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 34.3% from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Gross margin was 20.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the second quarter of 2024 and 19.1% for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Income from operations was RMB285 million (US$39 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2,269 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 and RMB1,259 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP)[4] was RMB315 million (US$43 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,325 million non-GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 and RMB1,136 million non-GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Net loss was RMB287 million (US$40 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 88.8% from the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 62.4% from the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[4] was RMB257 million (US$36 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 84.2% from the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 59.8% from the first quarter of 2025.

[1] All disclosed data (including historical periods) were recast to reflect common-control accounting treatment related to Lynk & Co's acquisition.

[2] All conversions from Renminbi("RMB") to U.S. dollars ("US$") were made at an exchange rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025.

[3] Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of revenues derived from vehicle sales only.

[4] The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Key Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

(in RMB millions, except for percentages)


2025 Q2

2025 Q1

2024 Q2

% Changei





YoY

QoQ

Vehicle sales

22,916

19,096

22,433

2.2 %

20.0 %

-Zeekr

10,925

9,987

13,438

(18.7) %

9.4 %

- Lynk & Co

11,991

9,109

8,995

33.3 %

31.6 %

Vehicle margin

17.3 %

16.5 %

11.5 %

5.8pts

0.8pts

-Zeekr

21.1 %

21.2 %

14.2 %

6.9pts

(0.1)pts

- Lynk & Co

13.8 %

11.4 %

7.6 %

6.2pts

2.4pts







Total revenues

27,431

22,019

27,671

(0.9) %

24.6 %

Gross profit

5,656

4,213

4,994

13.3 %

34.3 %

Gross margin

20.6 %

19.1 %

18.0 %

2.6pts

1.5pts







Income/(loss) from operations

285

(1,259)

(2,269)

N/A

N/A

Non-GAAP income/(loss) from

operations

315

(1,136)

(1,325)

N/A

N/A







Net loss

(287)

(763)

(2,569)

(88.8) %

(62.4) %

Non-GAAP net loss

(257)

(640)

(1,625)

(84.2) %

(59.8) %







i

Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In July, Zeekr Group delivered a total of 44,193 vehicles across its Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, marking a 2.7% increase compared to the previous month. This achievement was made possible by the trust and support of over 2 million users. Specifically, the Zeekr brand delivered 16,977 vehicles, while Lynk & Co brand delivered 27,216 vehicles.

New Model Launches

On July 9, 2025, Zeekr debuted its revolutionary Super Hybrid Technologies in Wuzhen, China. This system sets new standards for long-range plug-in hybrid technologies including best-in-class charging and acceleration speeds, as well as luxury noise and vibration control, enhancing both highway cruising and urban experiences. Built on the Company's groundbreaking SEA-S platform, the Zeekr Super Hybrid System features a revolutionary 900V high-voltage architecture, tri-silicon carbide-powered e-motors and a CATL Freevoy Super Hybrid battery. This powerful combination enables passengers to enjoy quiet city journeys and confidently transition to high-performance or long-distance driving, free of range anxiety.

The recently unveiled Zeekr 9X is the first model in the Zeekr lineup to incorporate this technology. Boasting a 70kWh battery pack with a 380km range per CLTC (model specific), as well as an all-new, turbocharged 2.0T engine with peak power output of 205 kW (275 hp) and thermal efficiency over 46%, Zeekr 9X delivers a performance that is normally only found in super luxury premium models. Zeekr 9X will commence deliveries in the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Revenues

  • Total revenues were RMB27,431 million (US$3,829 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 0.9% from RMB27,671 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 24.6% from RMB22,019 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB22,916 million (US$3,199 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 2.2% from RMB22,433 million for the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of 20.0% from RMB19,096 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by higher sales volume of the Lynk & Co brand, partially offset by lower sales volume of the Zeekr brand. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by sales growth resulting from the launch of new models during the second quarter of 2025.

  • Revenues from other sales and services were RMB4,515 million (US$630 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 13.8% from RMB5,238 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 54.5% from RMB2,923 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in R& revenue from related parties in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the increased overseas sales of battery packs and electric drives since May 2025.

Cost of Revenues and Gross Margin

  • Cost of revenues was RMB21,775 million (US$3,040 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB22,677 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 22.3% from RMB17,806 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the ongoing vehicle cost-saving initiatives. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the increased vehicle delivery volume.

  • Gross profit was RMB5,656 million (US$789 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 13.3% from RMB4,994 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 34.3% from RMB4,213 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Gross margin was 20.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 18.0% for the second quarter of 2024 and 19.1% for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Vehicle margin was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 11.5% for the second quarter of 2024 and 16.5% for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributed to sustained cost-saving initiatives.

Operating Expenses

  • Research and development expenses were RMB2,146 million (US$300 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 42.9% from RMB3,760 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 26.2% from RMB2,908 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly driven by economies of scale resulting from business integration, partially offset by expanded technological investments for vehicle models.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3,364 million (US$469 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB3,725 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 27.2% from RMB2,645 million for the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was mainly driven by economies of scale generated following the Zeekr and Lynk & Co business integration. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to higher marketing and advertising expenses to support new vehicle model launches and sales growth.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

  • Income from operations was RMB285 million (US$39 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2,269 million loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 and RMB1,259 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from income/(loss) from operations, was RMB315 million (US$43 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,325 million non-GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2024 and RM1,136 million non-GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

  • Net loss was RMB287 million (US$40 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 88.8% from RMB2,569 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 62.4% from RMB763 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was RMB257 million (US$36 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 84.2% from RMB1,625 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 59.8% from RMB640 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zeekr Group was RMB394 million (US$55 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 86.3% from RMB2,876 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 45.1% from RMB718 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Zeekr Group, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB364 million (US$51 million) for the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 81.2% from RMB1,932 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 38.8% from RMB595 million for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.15 (US$0.02) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.25 each for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB0.28 each for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.14 (US$0.02) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.84 each for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB0.23 each for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share[5] ("ADS") attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB1.54 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB12.49 each for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB2.81 each for the first quarter of 2025.

  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB1.42 (US$0.20) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB8.39 each for the second quarter of 2024 and RMB2.33 each for the first quarter of 2025.

[5] Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares.

Balance Sheets

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB10,210 million (US$1,425 million) as of June 30, 2025.

About Zeekr Group

Zeekr Group, headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group from Geely Holding Group. With two brands, Lynk & Co and Zeekr, Zeekr Group aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. Utilizing its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, Zeekr Group is developing its own software systems, e-powertrain, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr Group's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true global new energy mobility solution provider.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zeekrgroup.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributed to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in millions)






As of



December 31


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$








ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


9,897


8,088


1,129

Restricted cash


1,491


2,122


296

Notes receivable


12,268


6,618


924

Accounts receivable


2,344


2,873


401

Inventories


10,388


8,007


1,118

Amounts due from related parties


9,821


11,036


1,541

Prepayments and other current assets


4,654


5,870


819

Total current assets


50,863


44,614


6,228

Property, plant and equipment, net


10,984


10,502


1,466

Intangible assets, net


1,346


1,426


199

Land use rights, net


506


500


70

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,008


2,817


393

Deferred tax assets


340


513


72

Long-term investments


688


967


135

Other non-current assets


477


492


69

Total non-current assets


17,349


17,217


2,404

TOTAL ASSETS


68,212


61,831


8,632

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in millions)




As of



December 31


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings


1,353


9,129


1,274

Accounts payable


15,899


14,832


2,070

Notes payable and others


23,391


18,056


2,520

Amounts due to related parties


19,099


19,523


2,725

Income tax payable


98


316


44

Accruals and other current liabilities


15,455


13,570


1,896

Total current liabilities


75,295


75,426


10,529

Long-term borrowings


2,727


7,278


1,016

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


2,137


1,946


272

Other non-current liabilities


2,191


2,380


333

Deferred tax liability


57


58


8

Total non-current liabilities


7,112


11,662


1,629

TOTAL LIABILITIES


82,407


87,088


12,158








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Ordinary shares


3


3


0

Paid-in capital in combined companies


7,669


0


0

Additional paid-in capital


15,763


10,542


1,472

Treasury stock


(187)


(193)


(27)

Accumulated deficits


(38,894)


(34,346)


(4,795)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(142)


(63)


(9)

Total Zeekr Group shareholders' deficit


(15,788)


(24,057)


(3,359)

Non-controlling interest


1,593


(1,200)


(167)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


(14,195)


(25,257)


(3,526)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY


68,212


61,831


8,632

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME

(Amounts in millions, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)




Three Months Ended



June 30


March 31


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues:









Vehicle sales


22,433


19,096


22,916


3,199

Other sales and services


5,238


2,923


4,515


630

Total revenues


27,671


22,019


27,431


3,829

Cost of revenues:









Vehicle sales


(19,847)


(15,948)


(18,953)


(2,646)

Other sales and services


(2,830)


(1,858)


(2,822)


(394)

Total cost of revenues


(22,677)


(17,806)


(21,775)


(3,040)

Gross profit


4,994


4,213


5,656


789

Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses


(3,760)


(2,908)


(2,146)


(300)

Selling, general and administrative

expenses


(3,725)


(2,645)


(3,364)


(469)

Other operating income, net


222


81


139


19

Total operating expenses


(7,263)


(5,472)


(5,371)


(750)

(Loss)/income from operations


(2,269)


(1,259)


285


39

Interest expense


(139)


(116)


(108)


(15)

Interest income


103


45


37


5

Other (expense)/income, net


(97)


593


(292)


(40)

Loss before income tax expense and

share of losses in equity method

investments


(2,402)


(737)


(78)


(11)

Share of income in equity method

investments


86


128


151


21

Income tax expense


(253)


(154)


(360)


(50)

Net loss


(2,569)


(763)


(287)


(40)

Less: income/(loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest


307


(45)


107


15

Net loss attributable to shareholders of

Zeekr Group


(2,876)


(718)


(394)


(55)

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in millions, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)




Three Months Ended



June 30


March 31


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss per share attributed to

ordinary shareholders:









Basic and diluted


(1.25)


(0.28)


(0.15)


(0.02)

Weighted average shares used in

calculating net loss per share:









Basic and diluted


2,301,866,887


2,552,901,668


2,561,060,669


2,561,060,669

Net loss per ADS attributed to

ordinary shareholders:









Basic and diluted


(12.49)


(2.81)


(1.54)


(0.21)

Weighted average ADS used in

calculating net loss per ADS:









Basic and diluted


230,186,689


255,290,167


256,106,067


256,106,067

Net loss


(2,569)


(763)


(287)


(40)

Other comprehensive income/(loss),

net of tax of nil:









Foreign currency translation

adjustments


109


19


(22)


(3)

Comprehensive loss


(2,460)


(744)


(309)


(43)

Less: comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to non-controlling interest


218


(68)


107


15

Comprehensive loss attributable to

shareholders of Zeekr Group


(2,678)


(676)


(416)


(58)

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME

(Amounts in millions, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)




Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues:







Vehicle sales


38,883


42,012


5,865

Other sales and services


10,569


7,438


1,039

Total revenues


49,452


49,450


6,904

Cost of revenues:







Vehicle sales


(34,144)


(34,901)


(4,872)

Other sales and services


(6,769)


(4,680)


(654)

Total cost of revenues


(40,913)


(39,581)


(5,526)

Gross profit


8,539


9,869


1,378

Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses


(6,086)


(5,054)


(705)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


(6,638)


(6,009)


(839)

Other operating income, net


222


220


31

Total operating expenses


(12,502)


(10,843)


(1,513)

Loss from operations


(3,963)


(974)


(135)

Interest expense


(287)


(224)


(31)

Interest income


181


82


11

Other (expense)/income, net


(237)


301


42

Loss before income tax expense and share of

losses in equity method investments


(4,306)


(815)


(113)

Share of income in equity method investments


177


279


39

Income tax expense


(355)


(514)


(72)

Net loss


(4,484)


(1,050)


(146)

Less: income attributable to non-controlling

interest


374


62


9

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Zeekr

Group


(4,858)


(1,112)


(155)

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in millions, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)




Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders:







Basic and diluted


(2.26)


(0.43)


(0.06)

Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share:







Basic and diluted


2,150,933,444


2,557,003,707


2,557,003,707

Net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders:







Basic and diluted


(22.59)


(4.35)


(0.61)

Weighted average ADS used in calculating net loss per ADS:







Basic and diluted


215,093,344


255,700,371


255,700,371

Net loss


(4,484)


(1,050)


(146)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:







Foreign currency translation adjustments


247


(3)


0

Comprehensive loss


(4,237)


(1,053)


(146)

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest


374


39


5

Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of Zeekr Group


(4,611)


(1,092)


(151)

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in millions, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)




Three Months Ended



June 30


March 31


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

(Loss)/income from operations


(2,269)


(1,259)


285


39

Share-based compensation expenses


944


123


30


4

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from

operations


(1,325)


(1,136)


315


43

Net loss


(2,569)


(763)


(287)


(40)

Share-based compensation expenses


944


123


30


4

Non-GAAP net loss


(1,625)


(640)


(257)


(36)

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders


(2,876)


(718)


(394)


(55)

Share-based compensation expenses


944


123


30


4

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Zeekr

Group


(1,932)


(595)


(364)


(51)










Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share









Basic and diluted


2,301,866,887


2,552,901,668


2,561,060,669


2,561,060,669

Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share attributed to ordinary

shareholders









Basic and diluted


(0.84)


(0.23)


(0.14)


(0.02)

Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per ADS









Basic and diluted


230,186,689


255,290,167


256,106,067


256,106,067

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS

attributed to ordinary shareholders









Basic and diluted


(8.39)


(2.33)


(1.42)


(0.20)

ZEEKR INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in millions, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)




Six Months Ended



June 30


June 30


June 30



2024


2025


2025



RMB


RMB


US$

Loss from operations


(3,963)


(974)


(135)

Share-based compensation expenses


947


153


21

Non-GAAP loss from operations


(3,016)


(821)


(114)

Net loss


(4,484)


(1,050)


(146)

Share-based compensation expenses


947


153


21

Non-GAAP net loss


(3,537)


(897)


(125)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(4,858)


(1,112)


(155)

Share-based compensation expenses


947


153


21

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Zeekr Group


(3,911)


(959)


(134)








Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per share







Basic and diluted


2,150,933,444


2,557,003,707


2,557,003,707

Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

attributed to ordinary shareholders







Basic and diluted


(1.82)


(0.38)


(0.05)

Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per ADS







Basic and diluted


215,093,344


255,700,371


255,700,371

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributed to

ordinary shareholders







Basic and diluted


(18.18)


(3.75)


(0.52)

SOURCE ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.