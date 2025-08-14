Nagarro releases unaudited Q2 2025 results, posts 4.7% YoY revenue growth in constant currency and 14.2% increase in gross profit despite global macroeconomic challenges

MUNICH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today presented its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2025 and released its half-yearly financial report.

In Q2 2025, revenue grew to €252.0 million, up 3.2% YoY from €244.1 million in Q2 2024. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2025 was 4.7%. Organic YoY revenue growth for the quarter was 3.8% in constant currency, which translated to 2.4% organic YoY revenue growth in Euro terms. Gross profit grew to €83.7 million in Q2 2025 from €73.3 million in Q2 2024. Gross margin was 33.2% in Q2 2025, against 30.0% in Q2 2024.

Despite excellent operational efficiency in Q1 and Q2 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was significantly impacted by the revaluation loss on inter-company loans from Nagarro SE and its cash holdings due to the weakening of the US dollar against the Euro. Across Q1 and Q2 2025, the total impact on Adjusted EBITDA of currency revaluation plus foreign exchange forward transactions was a negative €18.0 million.

Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was €30.5 million (12.1% of revenue), against €35.5 million (14.5% of revenue) in Q2 2024. EBITDA declined to €32.0 million in Q2 2025, from €32.8 million in Q2 2024. EBIT grew marginally to €23.4 million in Q2 2025, from €23.1 million in Q2 2024. Net profit declined to €8.3 million in Q2 2025 against €12.0 million in Q2 2024 mainly due to increase in income tax expense on account of withholding taxes on inter-company dividends remitted by downstream subsidiaries to their immediate holding companies. The number of clients doing more than €1 million in annual revenue in the last 12 months with Nagarro rose from 184 on June 30, 2024 to 188 on June 30, 2025.

A dividend of €1.00 per share amounting to €12.6 million (13.1% of 2024 EBIT) has been declared during the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025.

H1 results

Revenue grew to €498.9 million in H1 2025, up 3.4% YoY from €482.4 million in H1 2024. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2025 was 3.6%. Organic YoY revenue growth for H1 2025 was 2.8% in constant currency, which translated to 2.6% organic YoY revenue growth in Euro terms. Gross profit grew to €159.3 million in H1 2025 from €146.9 million in H1 2024. Gross margin was 31.9% in H1 2025, against 30.5% in H1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was €60.8 million (12.2% of revenue) in H1 2025, against €74.7 million (15.5% of revenue) in H1 2024. EBITDA declined to €65.0 million in H1 2025 from €68.8 million in H1 2024. EBIT declined to €47.5 million in H1 2025 from €49.7 million in H1 2024. Net profit declined to €19.6 million in H1 2025 against €28.6 million in H1 2024 mainly due to increase in income tax expense on account of withholding taxes on inter-company dividends remitted by downstream subsidiaries to their immediate holding companies.

Operating cash inflow in H1 2025 declined to €26.1 million from €27.6 million in H1 2024, even while factoring utilization under the non-recourse factoring program was reduced by €8.5 million in H1 2025 from December 31, 2024. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, has improved from 88 days on December 31, 2024 to 85 days on June 30, 2025.

Nagarro's cash balance at the end of June 30, 2025 was €121.8 million as against €192.6 million at the end of December 31, 2024. Nagarro's loans and borrowings at the end of June 30, 2025, were €300.7 million as against €329.6 million at the end of December 31, 2024. The company reported 17,447 professionals as of June 30, 2025.

The summarized table for the three-months period ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:





Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Growth



mEUR

mEUR



Revenue

252.0

244.1

3.2% YoY

4.7% YoY in constant currency Gross profit

83.7

73.3

14.2% YoY Gross margin

33.2 %

30.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA

30.5

35.5

Negative 14.1% YoY Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.1 %

14.5 %



EBITDA

32.0

32.8

Negative 2.4% YoY EBIT

23.4

23.1

1.3% YoY Net profit

8.3

12.0

Negative 30.8% YoY















The summarized table for the six-months period ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:





H1 2025

H1 2024

Growth



mEUR

mEUR



Revenue

498.9

482.4

3.4% YoY

3.6% YoY in constant currency Gross profit

159.3

146.9

8.4% YoY Gross margin

31.9 %

30.5 %



Adjusted EBITDA

60.8

74.7

Negative 18.6% YoY Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.2 %

15.5 %



EBITDA

65.0

68.8

Negative 5.5% YoY EBIT

47.5

49.7

Negative 4.4% YoY Net profit

19.6

28.6

Negative 31.5% YoY















Supervisory Board committees

The committees of Nagarro's Supervisory Board have been freshly reconstituted. Martin Enderle, Chair of the Supervisory Board, is also the Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Until recently he was Chair of the Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero. Hans-Paul Buerkner, who was previously global CEO and Chairman of BCG, is the Chair of the Strategy Committee. Jack Clemons, who was global CEO of Bata and has been on various other boards, including being Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), is Chair of the Audit Committee.

Update on guidance

On January 23, 2025, we had projected Nagarro's revenue for 2025 to be between €1,020 and €1,080 million, when calculated at the currency exchange rates then prevailing. We now expect Nagarro's revenue for 2025 to come near the lower end of that guidance. We targeted gross margin in the region of 30%, as compared to 30.4% in 2024. We hold to this expectation of gross margin. We targeted the Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 14.5% and 15.5%, compared to 15.2% in 2024. Despite strong underlying operational performance of the company, the revaluation loss on inter-company loans and cash holdings because of the weakening of the US dollar against the Euro is currently expected to lead the Adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 13.5% and 14.5%.

