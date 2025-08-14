

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares edged up to hit a two-week high on Thursday as investors assessed a slew of earnings and U.K. GDP data.



The U.K. economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent, following a fall of 0.1 percent in May. Output was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.



The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 552.20 after rising half a percent on Wednesday on easing trade and geopolitical tensions.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both were up around 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower after three days of gains.



HelloFresh shares plunged 16 percent. The German meal-kit company cut its outlook for the full year due to declining sales and a strengthening euro.



Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp slumped 6.4 percent after cutting its full-year outlook for investments and sales.



RWE tumbled 3.5 percent as the power producer posted lower-than-expected first-half core profit.



Swedish gaming company Embracer Group AB plummeted 23 percent after first-quarter operating profit missed market view.



Grosvenor casino owner Rank Group lost 4.7 percent despite posting a sharp jump in profits for the year to 30 June 2025.



Insurer Aviva surged nearly 5 percent after operating profit increased 22 percent in the first half of 2025.



Admiral Group jumped 6.4 percent after reporting a 67 percent jump in half-year pretax profit.



National Grid roe 1.3 percent after it agreed to sell its Grain LNG business to a consortium comprising Centrica plc and Energy Capital Partners LLC.



Swiss Re rallied 2.2 percent. The reinsurance company reiterated its full-year guidance after reporting strong second-quarter earnings.



