

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB8.601 billion, or RMB2.67 per share. This compares with RMB6.758 billion, or RMB2.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB9.531 billion or RMB2.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to RMB27.891 billion from RMB25.485 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB8.601 Bln. vs. RMB6.758 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.67 vs. RMB2.08 last year. -Revenue: RMB27.891 Bln vs. RMB25.485 Bln last year.



For the second quarter, the company posted net income per ADS of RMB 13.36, higher than RMB 10.42 per ADS in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings per ADS were RMB 14.81 as against the prior year's RMB 12.05 per ADS.



For the second quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.1140 per share ($0.5700 per ADS) to holders of shares and ADSs as of August 28.



For the shareholders, the dividend is expected to be paid on September 8, while the holders of ADSs are expected to receive the dividend on or around September 11.



NTES was down by 7.19% at $125.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



