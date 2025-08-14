

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 0.7 percent decrease in June. The price index has been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index showed a flat change, while import prices dropped by 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.2 percent in July after falling 0.1 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, prices were expected to remain flat.



Prices fell in particular for watches and medical and dental instruments and supplies over the month, while petroleum, natural gas, and petroleum products saw higher prices.



