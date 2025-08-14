AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) ("AIRO" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 6,900,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 900,000 additional shares, on June 16, 2025, raising $69.0 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by AIRO. AIRO intends to use the proceeds from the IPO, together with its existing cash and restricted cash, to support growth initiatives across each segment, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $24.6 million, up 151% year-over-year

Gross margin expanded to 61.2% compared to 59.0% in the prior year quarter

Record net income of $5.9 million, up from a $5.6 million loss in the prior year quarter

Record EBITDA of $18.9 million, up from a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year quarter, resulting from a gain on extinguishment of debt and favorable fair value adjustments to contingent liabilities

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, up 710% year-over-year

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Announced U.S. Manufacturing Expansion to Scale Drone Production. Building on global demand for its RQ-35 Heidrun ISR drone, AIRO announced plans to establish a new U.S. manufacturing and engineering facility to support increased demand and accelerate next-generation drone development. The facility is expected to enhance production capacity, foster innovation in autonomous unmanned systems, and meet AS9100 aerospace quality standards to support both defense and commercial markets.

Completed Naval Special Warfare Training Mission; Secured $30M+ in Defense Contracts to Date. AIRO successfully concluded a specialized 90-day training mission for Naval Special Warfare and launched new operations under multi-year IDIQ contracts, reinforcing its leadership in military training. The Company supported Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) programs with ISR aircraft, CAS operations, and live-fire simulations across multiple U.S. states. To date, AIRO has secured over $30 million in contract awards tied to Naval Special Warfare and expanded support for international training exercises.

Through its Electric Air Mobility segment, AIRO unveiled a next-generation, medium-lift cargo drone capable of transporting 250-500 lbs. over 200+ miles. Supported by Jaunt Air Mobility's proprietary Slowed-Rotor Compound (SRC) technology, the platform targets middle-mile logistics applications with enhanced performance and safety. Simultaneously, AIRO expanded operations into Quebec's YMX Innovation Zone, accelerating real-world testing, certification, and deployment of electric air mobility solutions.

"We are proud to report our first earnings as a public company and to have successfully completed our IPO during the quarter," said Joe Burns, Chief Executive Officer of AIRO. "This milestone positions us to accelerate investments in next-generation aerospace capabilities across all four of our strategic segments. In the second quarter, we saw strong commercial traction and technology milestones across the Drone segment. Our team remains focused on disciplined execution as we scale our business to meet growing global demand for autonomy-driven aerospace solutions."

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman, added, "This is a transformative time for AIRO. We have built a platform with the infrastructure, vision, and leadership to address the evolving needs of defense, commercial aviation, and advanced mobility markets. The IPO strengthened our capital base, and we are now focused on unlocking long-term value through innovation and strategic execution."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $24.6 million, an increase of 151% compared to $9.8 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by Drone revenue for the second quarter which increased 216% to $22.0 million, driven by deferred Q1 orders in the Drones segment and increased Training segment revenue of 91% to $1.1 million, primarily driven by increased activity under multiple IDIQ contracts, partially offset by decreased revenue in the Avionics segment.

Gross profit for the quarter was $15.0 million, up from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing a gross margin of 61.2% compared to 59.0% in the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin improvement was driven by increases in the Training and Avionics segments, partially offset by a decrease in gross margin within the Drones segment, primarily reflecting product discounting and the mix of products sold during the period.

Net income for the second quarter was $5.9 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in the prior-year period. Net income benefitted from a gain on the extinguishment of debt and favorable fair value adjustments to the Company's contingent liabilities.

EBITDA for the second quarter was $18.9 million, compared to ($1.1) million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million for the quarter; a significant increase compared to second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.9% in the prior year quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.3 million.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for the definition of each non-GAAP financial measure and the tables that follow for a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call and Webcast

AIRO will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and business outlook on August 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET. A live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at investor.theairogroup.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.theairogroup.com for 12 months.

About AIRO

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release, and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, the intended use of proceeds from AIRO's IPO, the development, expected capabilities of the Jaunt cargo drone, AIRO's operational landscapes, demand for AIRO's systems and products, AIRO's plans for a manufacturing and engineering development facility, expectations concerning future products and developments, the market acceptance and opportunity of AIRO's products and services, and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2025 as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, AIRO uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as described below, to facilitate analysis of its financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. AIRO defines (1) EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense or provision, depreciation and amortization, (2) Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, gain on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation, contingent consideration and warrant fair value adjustments, and other one-time adjustments related to the IPO, and (3) Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The above items are excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these items are either non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, or because they are not driven by core results of operations, thereby rendering comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. AIRO believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its results of operations, as well as provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of its business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by AIRO management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. AIRO's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by items that are excluded from these metrics. In addition, AIRO's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider any of these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See the tables that follow for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss) margin, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.

AIRO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash 40,341,555 20,740,590 Restricted cash 193,780 170,088 Accounts receivable, net 23,655,866 8,960,705 Related party receivables 790,967 790,967 Accounts receivable, net 790,967 790,967 Inventory 10,609,390 8,822,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,572,701 2,309,676 Deferred offering costs 798,796 Total current assets 79,164,259 42,593,543 Property and equipment, net 7,390,447 6,833,817 Right-of-use operating lease assets 370,578 352,486 Goodwill 572,031,507 557,508,331 Intangible assets, net 88,647,429 93,502,277 Other assets 245,590 208,333 Total assets 747,849,810 700,998,787 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 14,213,380 16,439,760 Related party payables 1,104,525 1,099,970 Accounts payable 1,104,525 1,099,970 Accrued expenses 18,796,560 17,457,155 Operating lease liabilities, current 267,763 212,591 Deferred revenue 3,942,806 10,339,978 Related party borrowings 5,601,091 5,971,281 Revolving lines of credit 126,589 Current maturities of debt 8,079,126 27,992,450 Investor notes at fair value 3,795,934 13,819,000 Deferred compensation 9,716,243 Due to seller 1,000,000 3,147,762 Total current liabilities 66,517,428 96,606,536 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 847,766 688,270 Long-term deferred compensation 11,218,573 Deferred tax liability 767,331 767,331 Long-term deferred revenue 7,943 10,158 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 99,746 146,214 Other long-term liabilities 50,000 50,000 Contingent consideration 42,782,276 Total liabilities 68,290,214 152,269,358 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized; 27,025,503 and 16,387,180 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 27 16 Additional paid-in capital 873,379,525 764,691,988 Stockholder loan (5 (5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 8,735,660 (9,509,285 Accumulated deficit (202,555,611 (206,453,285 Total stockholders' equity 679,559,596 548,729,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 747,849,810 700,998,787

AIRO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 24,550,193 9,780,336 36,344,878 23,520,272 Cost of revenue 9,515,626 4,005,251 14,377,786 9,258,106 Gross profit 15,034,567 5,775,085 21,967,092 14,262,166 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,101,005 3,161,395 7,767,469 6,318,255 Sales and marketing 1,758,223 1,409,648 3,191,221 2,660,058 General and administrative 28,864,680 3,897,598 33,778,492 8,440,883 Total operating expenses 34,723,908 8,468,641 44,737,182 17,419,196 Loss from operations (19,689,341 (2,693,556 (22,770,090 (3,157,030 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (8,010,246 (953,260 (9,277,321 (1,241,748 Gain on extinguishment of debt 15,559,069 15,559,069 Other income (expense), net 20,068,254 (1,514,016 22,730,295 (1,782,165 Total other income (expense) 27,617,077 (2,467,276 29,012,043 (3,023,913 Income (loss) before income tax expense 7,927,736 (5,160,832 6,241,953 (6,180,943 Income tax expense (2,057,307 (439,009 (2,344,279 (1,428,587 Net income (loss) 5,870,429 (5,599,841 3,897,674 (7,609,530 Net income (loss) per share basic 0.32 (0.34 0.22 (0.46 Net income (loss) per share diluted 0.30 (0.34 0.20 (0.46 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 18,490,316 16,387,180 17,444,558 16,387,180 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 19,472,648 16,387,180 19,592,255 16,387,180

AIRO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net income (loss) 5,871 (5,600 3,898 (7,610 Depreciation and amortization 2,988 3,108 6,126 6,344 Income tax expense 2,057 439 2,344 1,429 Interest expense, net 8,010 954 9,277 1,242 EBITDA 18,926 (1,099 21,645 1,405 Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,559 (15,559 Stock-based compensation 18,638 179 18,763 471 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (17,534 1,500 (20,272 1,700 Warrant fair value adjustment (1,843 (1,843 IPO contingencies1 2,070 2,070 Adjusted EBITDA 4,698 580 4,804 3,576 Net income (loss) margin 23.9 (57.3 10.7 (32.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.1 5.9 13.2 15.2

1 IPO contingencies are made up of $1.2 million related to financial advisory services, $0.8 million related to the legal settlement, $0.5 million legal accrual, $0.3 million bonus, $0.6 million Aspen contingent debt, $0.1 million cash portion of the Aspen carve-out, net of a $1.4 million gain on deferred compensation.

