AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO) ("AIRO" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced that Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Executive Chairman, Dr. Mariya Pylypiv, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Johnson, Executive Vice President of Marketing Investor Relations, will present at the Gabelli 31st Annual Aerospace Defense Symposium in New York City on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 3:45 ET, as well as host investor meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by registering for the event HERE, or by going to the Events Presentation section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.theairogroup.com/.

Interested investors should contact their sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one or group meetings.

About AIRO

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

