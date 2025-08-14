

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth held steady in the second quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent annually in the June quarter, the same as in the preceding three-month period. The expected growth rat was 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth improved to 2.1 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, Romanian GDP expanded 1.2 percent in the second quarter, following a 0.1 percent rise in the first quarter.



Separate official data showed that industrial production in Romania contracted 0.8 percent monthly and by 1.0 percent annually at the end of the second quarter.



