

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $15 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $45 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $2.010 billion from $2.178 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $15 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $2.010 Bln vs. $2.178 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $8,400 - $8,600 Mln



