

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in July, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent on a yearly basis in July, the same as in the previous month, which was the highest inflation in five months. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



Food inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent, and those for services increased slightly to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent. This was offset by a 7.2 percent fall in energy prices and a 0.2 percent drop in costs for manufactured products.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in July, following a 0.4 percent increase a month ago, as estimated.



EU-harmonized inflation also held steady at 0.9 percent in July. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.3 percent versus an increase of 0.4 percent in June. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News