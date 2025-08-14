

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0961 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0930.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to more than 1-month highs of 0.8597 and 1.3595 from early lows of 0.8625 and 1.3563, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro and 1.38 against the greenback.



