

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The 27th Chemical Weapons Demilitarization conference will discuss the challenge of destroying undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons.



It will also be exploring ways to deter and prevent the re-emergence of this kind of weapon and new technology to help in this fight.



The conference, hosted by UK's Ministry of Defense, will take place in London from September 29 to October 1.



The Head of Global Issues for the Ministry of Defense said, 'The conference is a great way of bringing together the top minds in a variety of areas and demonstrating our shared and unwavering commitment to eliminating this kind of weapon from the world. It is an opportunity to learn what everyone is working on with a community of experts and collaborate on a national and international level. We want to discover ways we, and future generations, can overcome the challenges associated with the destruction of these weapons'.



