

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a stable rate in the second quarter, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the same as in the previous quarter.



On the expenditure breakdown, final consumption increased 6.5 percent annually in the June quarter, and gross capital formation grew by 6.7 percent. Meanwhile, both exports and imports dropped by 4.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP showed an increase of 0.7 percent versus an increase of 0.6 percent.



