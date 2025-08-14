Alligator Bioscience to host virtual R&D Day on 19 August 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announces that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, 19 August 2025 at 4 p.m. CEST. The event will provide an in-depth update on Alligator's R&D pipeline, with a primary focus on its lead candidate mitazalimab, ahead of the upcoming TO 13 warrant exercise period (1-15 September 2025).

During the event, members of Alligator's executive management and R&D leadership will:

Provide update on mitazalimab clinical data, as well biomarker findings and Phase 3 readiness.

Discuss ongoing and planned investigator-initiated trials (IITs) exploring mitazalimab in additional indications and clinical settings.

Provide a brief update on the pipeline program HLX22.

Outline key R&D milestones over the next 6-12 months.

The R&D Day will be held as a live Teams webinar and will include a Q&A session. All participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance, via ir@alligatorbioscience.com, or during the event.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 4-5 p.m. CEST

Format: Virtual Teams webinar

Registration: Please use this link to register

A replay of the event will be made available on Alligator's website after the webinar.

For further information, please contact: Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:00 p.m. CEST on 14 August 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1. Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

