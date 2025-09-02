Alligator Bioscience: Alligator Announces Evaluation and Option Agreement Covering RUBY Antibody Format

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announced that Alligator has entered into an evaluation and option agreement with an infectious disease company regarding its proprietary RUBY bispecific antibody format.

The evaluation and option agreement relates to the application of the RUBYTM platform in specific infectious diseases. The agreement includes a two-year evaluation period and provides the counterparty with an exclusive option to negotiate a license agreement based on the evaluation of certain antibodies in the RUBY bispecific antibody format. An option fee in installments of USD 75,000 is payable to Alligator.

"While our primary focus remains firmly on advancing mitazalimab into Phase 3 and securing a commercial partnership, we continue to explore opportunities to unlock additional value from our proprietary antibody platforms," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "This RUBY agreement exemplifies how our innovation engine can foster innovative products and at the same time generate non-dilutive financing to support our long-term strategy."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:00 p.m. CEST on 2 September 2025.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

About RUBY

RUBY is Alligator's proprietary format for creating bispecific antibodies-designed to bind two targets at once and to provide high stability and strong therapeutic potential. The format enables rapid, plug-and-play development of advanced immunotherapies.

The value of RUBY is reflected in Orion Corporation's continued commitment to two RUBY-based antibodies, for which future financial obligations were acquired by Orion in 2024.

Attachments

Alligator announces evaluation and option agreement covering RUBY antibody format

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-announces-evaluation-and-option-agreement-covering-rubytm-antibody-format-1067661