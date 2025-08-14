Anzeige
Sinch AB: Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch held an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, 14 August 2025 in Stockholm.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement a long term incentive program for up to 625 current and future senior executives, key personnel and other employees within the Sinch group ("LTI 2025"). LTI 2025 consists of up to 12,800,000 employee stock options divided into two series: Series 1 for employees outside of Sweden and Series 2 for employees in Sweden. The employee stock options are allotted to the participants free of charge and each employee stock option entitles the holder to acquire one share in Sinch at a price corresponding to the market value of the Sinch share at grant date of the option. The employee stock options are subject to both performance and time-based vesting conditions.

The board of directors' proposal on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on the acquisition of own shares and transfers of acquired own shares to participants in LTI 2025 did not achieve the required majority at the meeting and was therefore not adopted. The meeting instead resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' secondary proposal, that the financial exposure relating to LTI 2025 may be hedged by Sinch entering into a share swap agreement with a third party on market terms, whereby the third party may in its own name acquire and transfer shares in Sinch to employees who participate in LTI 2025.

For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including many of the world's largest tech companies - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.


