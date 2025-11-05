

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sinch AB (SINCH.ST, CLCMF) reported a loss after tax of 10 million Swedish kronor for the third quarter, a significant improvement compared to the prior year's loss of 6.095 billion kronor. Loss per share narrowed to 0.01 kronor, from 7.22 kronor in the previous year.



Net sales totaled 6.659 billion kronor, compared to 7.150 billion kronor in the previous year. While organic sales remained stable, currency effects negatively impacted revenue by 7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company remains confident in its strategy and its ability to deliver long-term sustainable and profitable growth.



