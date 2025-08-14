Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12F05 | ISIN: FI4000092523 | Ticker-Symbol: C72
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 08:05
0,063 Euro
+0,64 % +0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FILTERS GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0480,07714:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 11:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eagle Filters Group Oyj: Eagle Filters Group's Half-Year Review 1 January - 30 June 2025: Stagnant first half of 2025

14.8.2025 12:00:00 EEST | Eagle Filters Group Oyj | Half year financial report

This release is a summary of Eagle Filters Group's Half-year Review 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on Eagle Filters Group's website at https://eaglefiltersgroup.com/reports-and-presentations/. The figures in this half-year review are not audited.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REVIEW PERIOD

APRIL - JUNE 2025

  • Order intake decreased by 76 % and amounted to EUR 0.7 (2.8) million.
  • Order backlog amounted to EUR 1.1 (2.0) million at the end of the period.
  • Revenue decreased by 34 % and amounted to EUR 1.2 (1.7) million.
  • EBITDA was EUR -0.7 (-0.3) million.
  • The operating result was EUR -1.0 (-0.6) million.

JANUARY - JUNE 2025

  • Order intake decreased by 47 % and amounted to EUR 1.7 (3.2) million.
  • Order backlog amounted to EUR 1.1 (2.0) million at the end of the period.
  • Revenue decreased by 52 % and amounted to EUR 1.9 (4.0) million.
  • EBITDA was EUR -1.6 (-0.5) million.
  • The operating result was EUR -2.2 (-1.1) million.
  • Eagle Filters Group may need to raise additional funding to support its working capital, investment needs, and liquidity during H2 2025.

Eagle Filters Group's description of risks and uncertainties is included later in the report.

KEY FIGURES

EUR '000

4-6 / 2025

4-6 / 2024

1-6 / 2025

1-6 / 2024

1-12 / 2024

Order intake

671

2 782

1 720

3 224

4 961

Order backlog

1 090

1 955

1 090

1 955

1 212

Revenue

1 159

1 744

1 885

3 960

7 593

EBITDA

-705

-294

-1 645

-476

-2 129

EBITDA-%

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Operating result

-1 009

-594

-2 220

-1 052

-3 212

Operating result-%

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Neg.

Result for the financial period

-1 267

-745

-2 687

-1 364

-3 896

Earnings per share (EUR)

-0.01

-0.00

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Shareholders' equity at the end of the period

879

2 625

879

2 625

2 191

Equity ratio

7.5 %

21.2 %

7.5 %

21.2 %

17.6 %

Net debt

5 892

4 494

5 892

4 494

4 900

Head count at the end of the review period

56

61

56

61

66

CEO'S REVIEW

During H1 we have been working on a large delivery that has not realized any revenue during the period. The delivery has been delayed by customer dependent reasons, but we target to realize significant revenue from this delivery during H2. This delay has consumed significant operating capital, and we have been forced to negotiate with lenders to have more flexibility. We may also need to raise some more funding.

As a result of the stagnant first half of 2025, we will not achieve a positive EBITDA for the full year 2025 and in terms of revenue growth, this is a transitional year. We anyway target H2 to be EBITDA- and cash flow positive, supported by significantly higher expected delivery volumes compared to the first half of 2025.

In Advanced Materials business we are growing the sales pipeline, and have signals for more revenue for this year. The sales process takes some time as potential customers are doing extensive testing before making a decision.

We have been implementing long expected robotics and automatization investments during the H1. As we are now about to take these into use, our manufacturing capacity will increase significantly, supporting future growth and profitability achievement.

FINANCIAL TARGETS AND OUTLOOK

Eagle Filters Group has set long-term targets for its 100% owned subsidiary Eagle Filters Oy. Eagle Filters Oy targets an average annual revenue growth of more than 30% and an EBITDA margin exceeding 20% in the long term.

The company's management estimates that the special circumstances caused by Russia's war on Ukraine and growing unrest in the Middle East have caused disturbance in the company's operating environment. These events, however, are not expected to have an impact on Eagle Filters Group's long-term targets.

Eagle Filters Group does not publish a short-term outlook.

For more information:
Jarkko Joki-Tokola, CEO, Eagle Filters Group Oyj. jarkko@eaglefiltersgroup.com

About Eagle Filters Group Oyj

Eagle Filters Group is a material science company that aims to enable a green and healthy environment.

Eagle provides high performance filtration solutions that cut CO2 emissions and increase profitability of the energy industry. Eagle's technology improves performance and energy efficiency while cutting costs. The technology is being used by some of the world's largest energy utilities.

The company group is listed on First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker EAGLE. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

www.eaglefiltersgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.