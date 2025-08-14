The Timken Company: Timken Names Michael A. Discenza Chief Financial Officer

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael A. Discenza vice president, chief financial officer and an officer of the company, effective immediately. Discenza has 25 years of experience at Timken in roles of increasing responsibility, including the last 10 as vice president, finance, and group controller.

"Mike is an exceptional leader with strong financial expertise, strategic vision and a commitment to operational excellence," said Richard G. Kyle, president and CEO. "The Board and I are very confident in his ability to lead our global financial organization to drive Timken's growth and performance."

Since joining the company in 2000, Discenza has progressed through a variety of financial and accounting leadership roles. A trusted partner to the executive leadership team, Discenza combines extensive industry knowledge with financial expertise to optimize the performance of the business. His experience also includes accounting and external reporting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and advising the Board's audit committee. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from The University of Akron and is a certified management accountant.

Discenza succeeds Philip D. Fracassa, who is leaving Timken to pursue another opportunity. "We thank Phil for his many years of service and his nearly 12 years of leadership as chief financial officer," Kyle said. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

