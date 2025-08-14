SpartanNash Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Strong Profitability Driven by Gross Margin Improvements and Contributions from Recent Acquisitions

C&S Wholesale Grocers Transaction is Expected to Close in Late 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash® (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today reported financial results for its 12-week second quarter ended July 12, 2025.

"I'm proud of our team's continued focus and efforts to execute on the strategic plan, which delivered strong profitability driven by cost savings and expanded margins. Our performance remains ahead of our expectations as we work to maximize shareholder value," said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. "Closing the C&S transaction remains a top priority, and we are energized by the opportunity to deliver even greater value to hometown grocery stores and shoppers across the country."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights(1)

Net sales increased 1.8% to $2.27 billion, driven by contributions from recent acquisitions in the Retail segment, partially offset by lower volume in the Wholesale segment. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 3.0% to $1.51 billion primarily due to reduced case volumes in the national accounts customer channel and the elimination of intercompany sales to the newly acquired Fresh Encounter Inc. stores. These declines were partially offset by higher sales in the military customer channel. Retail segment net sales increased 12.8% to $762.9 million due to incremental sales from recently acquired stores. Retail comparable store sales decreased 0.5% due to lower unit volumes.

Net earnings of $6.2 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $11.5 million or $0.34 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS (2)(3) of $0.54, compared to $0.59. Net earnings were lower due to costs associated with the pending merger, depreciation and amortization, enterprise-wide organizational realignment, and higher incentive compensation. These impacts were partially offset by an improved Wholesale segment gross margin rate, lower restructuring and asset impairment charges, and decreased corporate administrative costs. Adjusted EPS (2)(3) excludes the impact of acquisition and integration, organizational realignment, restructuring and asset impairment charges.

of $0.54, compared to $0.59. Adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) of $68.7 million, compared to $64.5 million. The improvement was driven by the factors above, excluding the unfavorable increase in non-cash expenses, primarily depreciation and amortization, that impacted adjusted EPS (2)(3) .

of $68.7 million, compared to $64.5 million.

Other Fiscal 2025 Highlights(5)

Cash generated from operating activities of $112.6 million compared to $132.1 million.

Net long-term debt (6) to adjusted EBITDA (3)(4) ratio of 2.7x improved sequentially compared to 2.9x at the end of the first quarter.

to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7x improved sequentially compared to 2.9x at the end of the first quarter. Capital expenditures and IT capital (7) of $56.2 million compared to $73.4 million.

of $56.2 million compared to $73.4 million. Returned $15.5 million to shareholders through dividends.

(1)All comparisons are for the second quarter of 2025 compared with the second quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted.

(2)A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 3.

(3)Non-GAAP profitability measures exclude, among other items, acquisition and integration activity, organizational realignment expenses, restructuring and asset impairment charges, and the impact of the LIFO provision.

(4)A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 2.

(5)All comparisons are for the fiscal year-to-date 2025 compared with the fiscal year-to-date 2024, unless otherwise noted.

(6)A reconciliation of long-term debt and finance lease obligations to net long-term debt and net loss to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, are provided in Table 4.

(7)A reconciliation of purchases of property and equipment to capital expenditures and IT capital, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided in Table 5.

C&S Wholesale Grocers Transaction

On June 22, 2025, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC ("C&S"), pursuant to which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt (the "Transaction"). Details regarding the Transaction can be found in the Form 8-K filed on June 23, 2025 and the joint press release issued by the Company and C&S on June 23, 2025. The Transaction price represents a 52.5% premium over SpartanNash's closing price on June 20, 2025, of $17.64, and a premium of 42.0% to its 30-day volume-weighted average stock price of SpartanNash common stock as of June 20, 2025.

The Transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in late 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including, among other things, Company shareholder approval and applicable regulatory approvals.

Earnings Conference Call and Fiscal 2025 Outlook

As previously announced on July 31, 2025, in light of the pending Transaction the Company will not host a quarterly earnings conference call. The Company will not provide fiscal 2025 financial guidance due to the pending Transaction.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments - food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and D&W® Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this communication and in any related oral statements include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including statements regarding the Transaction of SpartanNash by C&S, shareholder and regulatory approvals, the expected timetable for completing the Transaction, expected benefits of the Transaction and any other statements regarding the future plans, strategies, objectives, goals or expectations of the combined company. These forward-looking statements may be identifiable by words or phrases indicating that SpartanNash and/or C&S "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," or "estimates," or that a particular occurrence or event "may," "could," "should," "will" or "will likely" result, "occur" or "be pursued" or "continue" in the future, that the "outlook," "trend," "guidance" or "target" is toward a particular result or occurrence, that a development is an "opportunity," "priority," "strategy," "focus," that the combined company is "positioned" for a particular result, or similarly stated expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies may affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include risks related to the Transaction such as the ability to complete the Transaction on the agreed terms and expected timetable; the business uncertainties, operational disruptions and contractual restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction; litigation and regulatory proceedings related to the Transaction; the Company's ability to compete in an extremely competitive industry; the Company's dependence on certain major customers; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy and transformation initiatives; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy through acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses; disruptions to the Company's information technology systems and security network, including security breaches and cyber-attacks; impacts to the availability and performance of the Company's information technology systems; changes in relationships with the Company's vendor base; changes in product availability and product pricing from vendors; macroeconomic uncertainty, including rising inflation, potential economic recession, tariffs and increasing interest rates; difficulty attracting and retaining well-qualified Associates and effectively managing increased labor costs; failure to successfully retain or manage transitions with executive leaders and other key personnel; changes in geopolitical conditions; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; impacts to the Company's business and reputation due to focus on environmental, social and governance matters; customers to whom the Company extends credit or for whom the Company guarantees loans may fail to repay the Company; disruptions associated with severe weather conditions and natural disasters, including effects from climate change; disruptions associated with disease outbreaks; the Company's ability to manage its private brand program for U.S. military commissaries, including the termination of the program or not achieving the desired results; the Company's level of indebtedness; interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to service its debt and to comply with debt covenants; changes in government regulations; labor relations issues; changes in the military commissary system, including its supply chain, or in the level of governmental funding; product recalls and other product-related safety concerns; cost increases related to multi-employer pension plans; and other risks and uncertainties listed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial also may impair its business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and prospects. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements to reflect developments that occur or information obtained after the date of this report.

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the Transaction, SpartanNash filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement relating to the Transaction on July 31, 2025 and first mailed the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to shareholders of record of SpartanNash on or about the same day. This communication is not intended to be, and is not, a substitute for the definitive proxy statement or any other document that SpartanNash has filed or expects to file with the SEC in connection with the Transaction. SPARTANNASH URGES INVESTORS TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND THESE OTHER MATERIALS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SPARTANNASH AND THE TRANSACTION. Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at the SpartanNash shareholder meeting to approve the Transaction or other responses in relation to the Transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the definitive proxy statement. Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement (when available) and other documents that will be filed by SpartanNash with the SEC at www.sec.gov, the SEC's website, or from SpartanNash's website at https://www.spartannash.com. In addition, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed by SpartanNash with the SEC (when available) may be obtained from SpartanNash free of charge by directing a request to Investor Relations at https://corporate.spartannash.com/investor-relations.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

SpartanNash, its directors and certain of its officers and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from SpartanNash shareholders in connection with the Transaction. Information about the SpartanNash's directors and executive officers is set forth under the captions "Proposal 1-Election of Directors," "Board of Directors," "Ownership of SpartanNash Stock," "SpartanNash's Executive Officers," "Executive Compensation" and "Compensation of Directors" sections of the definitive proxy statement for the SpartanNash annual meeting of shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025. Additional information regarding ownership of SpartanNash's securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons' SEC filings on Forms 3 and 4. These documents may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations page of SpartanNash's website located at https://corporate.spartannash.com/investor-relations. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction will be included in the proxy statement that SpartanNash expects to file in connection with the Transaction and other relevant materials SpartanNash may file with the SEC.

SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended



July 12,



July 13,



July 12,



July 13,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales $

2,271,145



$

2,230,756



$

5,180,769



$

5,037,019

Cost of sales



1,888,523







1,877,753







4,316,653







4,243,672

Gross profit



382,622







353,003







864,116







793,347

































Operating expenses





























Selling, general and administrative



355,273







318,157







814,334







721,790

Acquisition and integration, net



9,315







2,613







13,155







2,940

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(90)







6,107







(458)







11,875

Total operating expenses



364,498







326,877







827,031







736,605

































Operating earnings



18,124







26,126







37,085







56,742

































Other expenses and (income)





























Interest expense, net



12,280







10,541







27,492







24,028

Other, net



(208)







(550)







(459)







(1,598)

Total other expenses, net



12,072







9,991







27,033







22,430

































Earnings before income taxes



6,052







16,135







10,052







34,312

Income tax (benefit) expense



(138)







4,646







1,782







9,852

Net earnings $

6,190



$

11,489



$

8,270



$

24,460

































Net earnings per basic common share $

0.18



$

0.34



$

0.24



$

0.72

































Net earnings per diluted common share $

0.18



$

0.34



$

0.24



$

0.71

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



33,915







33,726







33,808







33,962

Diluted



34,446







33,958







34,234







34,329



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



July 12,



December 28,

(In thousands) 2025



2024

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents $

25,504



$

21,570

Accounts and notes receivable, net



450,133







448,887

Inventories, net



530,148







546,312

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



82,200







75,042

Total current assets



1,087,985







1,091,811

















Property and equipment, net



759,350







779,984

Goodwill



181,035







181,035

Intangible assets, net



115,570







117,821

Operating lease assets



306,434







327,211

Other assets, net



107,135







104,434

















Total assets $

2,557,509



$

2,602,296

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable $

510,506



$

485,017

Accrued payroll and benefits



60,767







85,829

Other accrued expenses



60,142







61,993

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



47,165







49,562

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



14,970







12,838

Total current liabilities



693,550







695,239

















Long-term liabilities













Deferred income taxes



99,214







91,010

Operating lease liabilities



281,946







305,051

Other long-term liabilities



27,004







26,537

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



713,971







740,969

Total long-term liabilities



1,122,135







1,163,567

















Commitments and contingencies





























Shareholders' equity













Common stock, voting, no par value; 100,000 shares

authorized; 33,858 and 33,752 shares outstanding



461,887







454,751

Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000 shares

authorized; no shares outstanding



-







-

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(200)







1,337

Retained earnings



280,137







287,402

Total shareholders' equity



741,824







743,490

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

2,557,509



$

2,602,296



SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



















28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024

Cash flow activities



















Net cash provided by operating activities





$

112,563



$

132,098

Net cash used in investing activities









(59,445)







(79,495)

Net cash used in financing activities









(49,184)







(45,325)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









3,934







7,278

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









21,570







17,964

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$

25,504



$

25,242

























SPARTANNASH COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA Table 1: Sales and Operating Earnings (Loss) by Segment (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024



July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024

Wholesale Segment:











































Net sales $

1,508,290



66.4 %

$

1,554,628



69.7 %

$

3,470,711



67.0 %

$

3,568,649



70.8 % Operating earnings



18,038











22,067











51,287











58,069





Retail Segment:













































Net sales



762,855



33.6 %





676,128



30.3 %





1,710,058



33.0 %





1,468,370



29.2 % Operating earnings (loss)



86











4,059











(14,202)











(1,327)





Total:













































Net sales $

2,271,145



100.0 %

$

2,230,756



100.0 %

$

5,180,769



100.0 %

$

5,037,019



100.0 % Operating earnings



18,124











26,126











37,085











56,742







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides information regarding adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), net long-term debt, capital expenditures and IT capital, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). These are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below, and are used by management to allocate resources, assess performance against its peers and evaluate overall performance. The Company believes these measures provide useful information for both management and its investors. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide additional understanding of the trends and special circumstances that affect its business. These measures provide useful supplemental information that helps investors to establish a basis for expected performance and the ability to evaluate actual results against that expectation. The measures, when considered in connection with GAAP results, can be used to assess the overall performance of the Company as well as assess the Company's performance against its peers. These measures are also used as a basis for certain compensation programs sponsored by the Company. In addition, securities analysts, fund managers and other shareholders and stakeholders that communicate with the Company request its financial results in these adjusted formats.

Current year adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, and severance associated with cost reduction initiatives. Current year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's cost savings initiatives, which relates to the reorganization of certain functions. Prior year adjusted operating earnings, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA exclude, among other items, LIFO expense, organizational realignment, severance associated with cost reduction initiatives and operating and non-operating costs associated with the postretirement plan amendment and settlement. Prior year organizational realignment includes consulting and severance costs associated with the Company's change in its go-to-market strategy. Costs related to the postretirement plan amendment and settlement include non-operating expenses associated with amortization of the prior service credit related to the amendment of the retiree medical plan, which are adjusted out of adjusted earnings from continuing operations. Postretirement plan amendment and settlement costs also include operating expenses related to payroll taxes which are adjusted out of all non-GAAP financial measures. Each of these items are considered "non-operational" or "non-core" in nature.

Table 2: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended



28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands) July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024



July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024

Net earnings $

6,190



$

11,489



$

8,270



$

24,460

Income tax (benefit) expense



(138)







4,646







1,782







9,852

Other expenses, net



12,072







9,991







27,033







22,430

Operating earnings



18,124







26,126







37,085







56,742

Adjustments:





























LIFO expense



3,472







1,509







8,106







3,529

Depreciation and amortization



27,876







23,342







64,719







53,988

Acquisition and integration, net



9,315







2,613







13,155







2,940

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(90)







6,107







(458)







11,875

Cloud computing amortization



2,018







1,840







4,691







3,858

Organizational realignment, net



4,330







1,369







8,947







1,675

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



172







72







261







141

Stock-based compensation



3,525







1,900







9,294







5,620

Stock warrant



110







190







298







516

Non-cash rent



(292)







(725)







(776)







(1,626)

Loss on disposal of assets



135







64







237







44

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







99







-







99

Adjusted EBITDA $

68,695



$

64,506



$

145,559



$

139,401

Wholesale:





























Operating earnings $

18,038



$

22,067



$

51,287



$

58,069

Adjustments:





























LIFO expense



2,423







1,153







5,670







2,708

Depreciation and amortization



13,769







12,301







31,860







28,379

Acquisition and integration, net



5,737







1,977







7,798







1,977

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



41







118







(3,564)







(32)

Cloud computing amortization



1,334







1,155







3,122







2,524

Organizational realignment, net



2,702







855







5,583







1,046

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



155







30







244







99

Stock-based compensation



2,320







1,357







6,230







3,861

Stock warrant



110







190







298







516

Non-cash rent



(38)







(243)







(69)







(543)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



35







(1)







(38)







(19)

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







62







-







62

Adjusted EBITDA $

46,626



$

41,021



$

108,421



$

98,647

Retail:





























Operating earnings (loss)



86







4,059







(14,202)







(1,327)

Adjustments:





























LIFO expense



1,049







356







2,436







821

Depreciation and amortization



14,107







11,041







32,859







25,609

Acquisition and integration, net



3,578







636







5,357







963

Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(131)







5,989







3,106







11,907

Cloud computing amortization



684







685







1,569







1,334

Organizational realignment, net



1,628







514







3,364







629

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



17







42







17







42

Stock-based compensation



1,205







543







3,064







1,759

Non-cash rent



(254)







(482)







(707)







(1,083)

Loss on disposal of assets



100







65







275







63

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







37







-







37

Adjusted EBITDA $

22,069



$

23,485



$

37,138



$

40,754



Notes: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus interest, discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items including share-based payments (equity awards measured in accordance with ASC 718, Stock Compensation, which include both stock-based compensation to employees and stock warrants issued to non-employees) and the LIFO provision, as well as adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 3: Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS") (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)



12 Weeks Ended





July 12, 2025





July 13, 2024











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

6,190



$

0.18





$

11,489



$

0.34



Adjustments:

































LIFO expense



3,472

















1,509











Acquisition and integration, net



9,315

















2,613











Restructuring and asset impairment, net



48

















6,107











Organizational realignment, net



4,330

















1,369











Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



172

















72











Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-

















(513)











Total adjustments



17,337

















11,157











Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(4,872)

















(2,767)











Total adjustments, net of taxes



12,465







0.36









8,390







0.25



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

18,655



$

0.54





$

19,879



$

0.59





































































28 Weeks Ended





July 12, 2025





July 13, 2024











per diluted











per diluted



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings



share





Earnings



share



Net earnings $

8,270



$

0.24





$

24,460



$

0.71



Adjustments:

































LIFO expense



8,106

















3,529











Acquisition and integration, net



13,155

















2,940











Restructuring and asset impairment, net



(151)

















11,875











Organizational realignment, net



8,947

















1,675











Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



261

















141











Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-

















(1,458)











Total adjustments



30,318

















18,702











Income tax effect on adjustments (a)



(7,973)

















(4,803)











Total adjustments, net of taxes



22,345







0.65









13,899







0.41

* Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $

30,615



$

0.89





$

38,359



$

1.12



* Includes rounding





































(a) The income tax effect on adjustments is computed by applying the applicable tax rate to the adjustments.

Notes: Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, as well as per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), is a non-GAAP operating financial measure that the Company defines as net earnings plus or minus adjustments for items that do not reflect the ongoing operating activities of the Company and costs associated with the closing of operational locations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operating activities and other income or cash flow statement data. The Company's definition of adjusted earnings from continuing operations may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Table 4: Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) July 12, 2025



April 19, 2025

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $

14,970



$

15,043

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities



713,971







761,985

Total debt



728,941







777,028

Cash and cash equivalents



(25,504)







(19,970)

Net long-term debt $

703,437



$

757,058





Rolling 52- Weeks Ended

(In thousands, except for ratio) July 12, 2025



April 19, 2025

Net loss $

(15,891)



$

(10,592)

Income tax expense



2,656







7,440

Other expenses, net



47,539







45,458

Operating earnings



34,304







42,306

Adjustments:













LIFO expense



9,744







7,781

Depreciation and amortization



114,143







109,609

Acquisition and integration, net



13,328







6,626

Restructuring and goodwill / asset impairment, net



61,774







67,971

Cloud computing amortization



8,418







8,240

Organizational realignment, net



10,029







7,068

Severance associated with cost reduction initiatives



657







557

Stock-based compensation



14,417







12,792

Stock warrant



650







730

Non-cash rent



(1,829)







(2,262)

Gain on disposal of assets



(91)







(162)

Legal settlement



(900)







(900)

Postretirement plan amendment and settlement



-







99

Adjusted EBITDA $

264,644



$

260,455

















Net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio



2.7







2.9



Notes: Net long-term debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as long-term debt and finance lease obligations plus current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes both management and its investors find the information useful because it reflects the amount of long-term debt obligations that are not covered by available cash. Net long-term debt is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Purchases of Property and Equipment to Capital Expenditures and IT Capital (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (Unaudited)









28 Weeks Ended

(In thousands)





July 12, 2025



July 13, 2024

Purchases of property and equipment





$

51,179



$

67,074

Plus:



















Cloud computing spend









5,032







6,347

Capital expenditures and IT capital





$

56,211



$

73,421



Notes: Capital expenditures and IT capital is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding spending related to the development of cloud computing applications to capital expenditures, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Cloud computing spend only includes costs incurred during the application development phase and does not include ongoing costs of hosting or maintenance associated with these applications, which are expensed as incurred. The Company believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's investment in its facilities and systems as it transitions to more cloud-based IT systems. Capital expenditures and IT capital is not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and may differ from similarly titled measures of other companies.

