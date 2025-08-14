Atlantic International Corp. Reports Strong Operational Improvements in Second Quarter 2025

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating significant operational improvements and a strengthened financial position.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net loss narrowed by 81% to $10.7 million (or $0.20 per share), compared to a net loss of $54.9 million (or $1.96 per share) in Q2 2024

Service revenue was $102.9 million, with permanent placement services up 17% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin improved to 11.1%, reflecting pricing discipline and efficiency.

Operating cash flow was $5.0 million for the six months, improving from $(4.2) million a year ago.

Enhanced financial flexibility by securing a new $70 million asset-based lending facility, replacing the prior credit arrangement, supporting growth initiatives, and working capital needs.



Six-Month 2025 Performance:

Service revenue increased to $205.7 million from $205.3 million in the prior year period

Gross profit improved 3.0% to $22.6 million, with gross margin expanding to 11.0% from 10.7%

Net loss per share improved 82% to $(0.40) compared to $(2.23) in the prior year period



"We are pleased to report substantial progress in our operational performance and financial position during the second quarter," said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. "Our significant improvement in profitability metrics, combined with positive operating cash flow generation, reflects the strength of our business model and the dedication of our team. While we navigated some economic headwinds in the quarter, we're seeing encouraging momentum heading into the third quarter, with strong demand in both our temporary and permanent placement services, as well as improved operational efficiency across our platform. We expect the second half of the year to show continued improvement as market conditions stabilize and our strategic initiatives gain traction."

The Company's permanent placement and other services segment continued to demonstrate strong growth, increasing 16.9% in the second quarter and 9.3% for the six-month period. This segment's robust expansion significantly contributed to the Company's overall service revenue and gross profit improvements, reflecting strong demand from existing clients and successful business development efforts.

About Atlantic International Corp. Atlantic International Corp., through its subsidiaries, is a national strategic staffing firm servicing commercial, professional, finance, direct placement, and managed service provider verticals. The Company specializes in temporary and temporary-to-permanent labor placement across various industries, primarily placing individuals in accounting and finance, administrative and clerical, information technology, legal, light industrial, and medical roles. Atlantic is also a leading provider of productivity consulting and workforce management solutions, with more than 100 locations throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include economic conditions, competition, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



