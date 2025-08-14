Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, is proud to announce a bold and responsible plan to acquire 100,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2030. This strategic commitment reflects our deep conviction in Bitcoin as a foundational asset for institutional-grade financial resilience and long-term value creation.

Sequans launched its Bitcoin treasury strategy on July 8, 2025, with a $384 million strategic investment via a private placement of convertible debt and equity. As of August 8, 2025, the company holds 3,171 BTC, establishing a strong foundation and currently ranking as the 22nd largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder globally, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

"Sequans has successfully completed the first phase of its strategy, acquiring over 3,000 BTC in just one month," said Dr. Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. "Our next objective is to scale our approach to maximize Bitcoin per share and deliver sustained value to shareholders through disciplined and responsible accumulation, with a target of acquiring 100,000 BTC by 2030."

To achieve this goal, Sequans plans to implement a phased treasury strategy:

Throughout 2025, the company plans to continue building the first phase of its Bitcoin foundation by complementing the initial private placement by implementing public capital-raising tools.

Next in 2026, Sequans aims to accelerate its treasury growth via strategic equity issuance, deployment of Bitcoin-backed credit instruments, and potential monetization of intellectual property assets.

Toward 2030, the company targets to focus on continued optimization of its treasury strategy and capital structure by integrating a diversified mix of Bitcoin-backed financial products, aiming to enhance balance sheet resilience while minimizing reliance on common equity issuance.

This approach will establish a new benchmark for responsible Bitcoin treasury management, institutional credibility, and long-term value creation.

Further details on Sequans' Bitcoin Treasury Strategic Plan can be found in the Investor Materials section of the Sequans website.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans views Bitcoin as a long-term investment and intends to strategically accumulate it as its primary treasury reserve asset. The company's approach involves acquiring and holding Bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances - executed from time to time based on market conditions - as well as cash generated from operations and intellectual property monetization.

Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing. Sequans management believes the combination of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and deep focus on semiconductor innovation positions the company for long-term value creation.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Sequans, including, but not limited to, the Company's bitcoin treasury strategy and its plans and goal to acquire 100,000 Bitcoin by 2030. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "anticipate," "committed to", "target," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "goal," "believe," "hope," "aims," "continue," "could," "project," "should," "will" or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Sequans in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, . Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business and competitive environments, market and regulatory forces, including tariffs and trade wars. If any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any one or more of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Sequans' filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent filings on Form 6-K and other documents that may be filed from time to time with the SEC. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

