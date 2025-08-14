AirNet Technology Inc.: AirNet has named Vikram Seth as its new Chief Investment Officer to lead the company's expansion into Web3 and cryptocurrency

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTE) ("AirNet" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Vikram Seth as Fractional Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Seth will provide investment advisory service to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and strategic investment leadership as AirNet advances its transformation toward Web3 and cryptocurrency initiatives. He will leverage his expertise in bridging institutional finance and the decentralized economy to oversee the Company's digital asset treasury and execute its investment, staking, and DeFi strategies.

Mr. Seth founded V38 in January 2024 and currently serves as CEO of V38, where he leads multidisciplinary research, strategic consulting, and early-stage investments with a focus on Web3 technologies, energy tokenization, and regenerative systems. Previously, he worked at Shell plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (stock symbol: SHEL) from September 2011 to June 2025, culminating in the role of Head of Web3 Innovation from July 2023 to June 2025. While he acted as Head of Web3 Innovation at Shell, he spearheaded the development of enterprise-grade applications on public blockchains, successfully launching projects, such as the sustainable aviation fuel platform Avelia and supply-chain solution Falcon on Polygon, to advance regenerative, transparent and decentralized energy systems.

"Vikram's proven ability to deliver real-world blockchain solutions is a perfect fit for our vision," said Mrs. Dan Shao, Chief Executive Officer of AirNet. "His leadership will be crucial as we navigate the next generation of the internet."

Safe Harbor Statement

