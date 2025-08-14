Third Point Investors Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Renewal Date- 03/02/2024
(The "Company")
14 AUGUST 2025
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 August 2025 all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 July 2025 were duly passed, other than Ordinary Resolutions 6 and 7 and Special Resolution 12 which were withdrawn following the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, as noted below.
Votes representing 74.42% of the issued share capital were cast.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:
Ordinary Resolution^
For
Discretion
(voted in favour)
Against
Abstain
1
21,299,884
0
272,644
0
2
19,633,016
0
1,939,513
0
3
21,309,844
0
244,094
18,590
4
21,311,775
0
260,753
0
5
18,960,122
0
2,606,407
6,000
6*
-
-
-
-
7*
-
-
-
-
8
18,871,715
2,633,353
67,461
10
18,854,809
0
2,644,041
73,679
11
19,317,323
0
2,187,745
67,461
Special Resolution
For
Discretion
(voted in favour)
Against
Abstain
12*
-
-
-
-
*Resolution withdrawn following Resolutions 1 to 4 being passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today.
^ Please note that, due to a typographical error in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolutions 10, 11 and 12 were mis-numbered with the result that there is no Resolution 9.
Note - A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes 'for' and votes 'against' a resolution.
The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.thirdpointlimited.com/announcements/.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
