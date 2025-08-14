Anzeige
Third Point Investors Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

14 AUGUST 2025

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 August 2025 all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 July 2025 were duly passed, other than Ordinary Resolutions 6 and 7 and Special Resolution 12 which were withdrawn following the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today, as noted below.

Votes representing 74.42% of the issued share capital were cast.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution^

For

Discretion

(voted in favour)

Against

Abstain

1

21,299,884

0

272,644

0

2

19,633,016

0

1,939,513

0

3

21,309,844

0

244,094

18,590

4

21,311,775

0

260,753

0

5

18,960,122

0

2,606,407

6,000

6*

-

-

-

-

7*

-

-

-

-

8

18,871,715

0

2,633,353

67,461

10

18,854,809

0

2,644,041

73,679

11

19,317,323

0

2,187,745

67,461

Special Resolution

For

Discretion

(voted in favour)

Against

Abstain

12*

-

-

-

-

*Resolution withdrawn following Resolutions 1 to 4 being passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today.

^ Please note that, due to a typographical error in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Resolutions 10, 11 and 12 were mis-numbered with the result that there is no Resolution 9.

Note - A vote 'withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes 'for' and votes 'against' a resolution.

The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.thirdpointlimited.com/announcements/.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
