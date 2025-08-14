

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chikungunya cases in UK travelers returning from abroad is rising, according to the latest UK Health Security Agency data.



A total of 73 travel-associated chikungunya cases were reported between January and June this year. The same period in 2024 saw 27 cases. 2025 has the highest number of cases recorded in this period, UKHSA said.



The data was published Thursday as part of UKHSA's Travel-associated infections in England, Wales and Northern Ireland: January to June 2025 report. It also reveals 3 cases of Oropouche virus in travelers returning from Brazil to the UK. This is the first time the UK has reported Oropouche virus cases.



Of the 73 chikungunya cases, the majority reported travel to Sri Lanka, India and Mauritius, linked with ongoing local outbreaks in countries in the Indian Ocean region. All cases were reported in England, with the majority in London.



Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne infection related to overseas travel, with symptoms including a sudden onset of fever usually accompanied by joint pain. While most people recover fully within 1 to 2 weeks, the joint pain can persist for months or even years. Up to 12% of patients still experiencing discomfort 3 years after infection. Serious complications are uncommon, but very rarely the disease can be fatal. This is particularly true for the very young, older individuals and those with other underlying illnesses.



There are only two species of mosquito that transmit the disease and they are not established in the UK at present. This is because the climate is generally not suitable for their survival and breeding. Therefore, there is currently no risk of onward transmission of chikungunya in the country, UKHSA said in a press release.



