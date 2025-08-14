

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated further in the second quarter, the flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, though slower than the 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter.



Further, this was the slowest expansion since the current sequence of growth began in the first quarter of 2023.



The overall increase was supported by domestic demand amid positive investments and consumption of households.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth eased to 0.6 percent from 0.8 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in the June quarter.



