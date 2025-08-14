NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news release dated August 7, 2025), it has increased the size of the Offering from US$1.0 million to approximately C$2,050,000. The common shares will be issued at a price of C$0.08 per common share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general and administrative expenses for the Company and its Japan-based subsidiary.

The Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Mining Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

