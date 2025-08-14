Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company"), a Canadian company focused on developing its Sage Plain Potash Project located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honourable Stockwell Day to the company's board of directors.

"Mr. Day's appointment represents a significant milestone for Sage and underscores our ability to develop this critical mineral potash deposit in the US. Stockwell's experience in trade and security with successive U.S. Administrations will greatly assist Sage in today's new trade environment", said Chief Executive Officer Peter Hogendoorn.

Mr. Day is a highly respected Canadian political leader who served federally as a Member of Parliament between 2000 and 2011, and provincially as a member of the Alberta Legislative Assembly between 1986 and 2000. As a member of the federal Conservative Party of Canada, Mr. Day was the President of the Treasury Board of Canada for a two-year period prior to his retirement from politics in 2011 to pursue corporate and business trade opportunities.

During his time in Ottawa, he held several senior portfolios including Minister of Public Safety and Minister of International Trade. While holding these positions he worked directly with successive US administrations on critical issues such as border security and key trade negotiations. In addition, Mr. Day was also Minister for the Asia-Pacific Gateway, and the Regional Minister for British Columbia. At the provincial level, Mr. Day served for 14 years as a member of the Alberta Legislature and was the Provincial Treasurer and Acting Premier for three years during 1997-2000. Mr. Day has established many long-term global relationships, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea and India as well as the current US administration. He currently serves on the boards of RCI Capital Group and Strategem Capital, and former member of the World Trade Organization, the Canada India Business Council and was awarded for his work on the Canada China Business Council.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Hogendoorn

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 764-2158

sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash and with respect to the Offering, including the use of proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262481

SOURCE: Sage Potash Corp.