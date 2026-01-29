Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Further to the closing yesterday of the second and final tranche of its highly successful $13M private placement equity financing, Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Patricio Varas to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") on a permanent basis, and the concurrent appointment of Mr. Varas to the Board of Directors of the Company. The appointments follow the pivotal performance by Mr. Varas as Interim CEO, culminating in his integral leadership role in the completion of the $13M private placement.

Mr. Varas is a distinguished geoscientist and mining executive with over 40 years' experience in mineral exploration, mine development, finance and corporate management. Mr. Varas was a founder of Western Potash, where he raised over $240M in capital to bring the Milestone Potash Project in Saskatchewan from discovery through feasibility studies, environmental approvals and full mine-site permitting, prior to selling the project to Asian investors. He has extensive experience in developing mining and exploration projects from exploration through feasibility, not only at Milestone, but at Galore Creek with Rio Tinto and Santo Domingo Sur with Far West Mining, as well as other diverse commodity projects around the world. He has played integral roles in the discovery of world-class mineral deposits and mines, including Milestone (potash - Saskatchewan), Santo Domingo Sur (Cu-Fe - Chile), and Diavik Diamonds (NWT), and has overseen significant mineral asset sales and corporate transactions. His technical and corporate guidance and insights have also been utilized on the boards of Domestic Metals Corp., Aztec Metals Corp., Far West Mining Ltd., Western Potash Corp., among others.

The Company is also pleased to announce that William Grossholz has been appointed to the permanent full-time Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") position, following his successful tenure as Interim CFO. Mr. Grossholz holds the professional designation of CPA, CA and has extensive experience in financial management in connection with public companies. The Board is pleased to welcome back Mr. Grossholz to the management team.

These executive changes reflect Sage Potash's focus on the next stage of development following the filing of its Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report for its Sage Plain Potash Project, and its ongoing commitment to strong financial governance as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Offering and with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

