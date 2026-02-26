Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Richard Lock to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Lock is a renowned mining engineer who has led the construction and development of several world class mining projects around the world. Among his many significant mine development and project construction experience, he has been project director at Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper in Arizona, Keystone Copper in Utah and the award winning Diavik Diamond mine in the NWT. Mr. Lock has held executive and project director roles at Yara International's Dallol Project, a Sulphur of Potash mining project in Ethiopia; Western Potash Corporation's Milestone project, a Muriate of Potash solution mining project in Saskatchewan; Arizona Mining Inc.'s, Hermosa project, a lead-zinc silver mine in southern Arizona and was senior vice-president of PolyMet Mining Corp. and Project Director for its NorthMet Project in Minnesota. He is the CEO and a director of Oroco Resource Corp. developing the Santo Tomas project in Northern Mexico with a large copper-gold porphyry deposit.

Patricio Varas, CEO and director, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to Sage's board with his extensive mine development and construction experience in the potash sector and indeed in the development of several world class mines." Mr. Varas further commented, that: "Richard's acceptance to join our board given his significant experience with important, worldwide mine development projects speaks to the quality and great investment opportunity for the Sage Plains project in the United States, where there is a crucial need for domestic production of this critical mineral."

David Reid, Chairman of the Board, commented: "The ability of Pat to bring Richard on to the Company's board aligns with the board's mandate to add engineering and mine building expertise. Richard will provide invaluable guidance to the technical and engineering team that is being assembled by Sage's management for the next stage of mine development."

This board appointment reflects Sage Potash's focus on the next stage of development following the filing of its Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report for its Sage Plain Potash Project, and its ongoing commitment to strong technical and financial governance as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.

About Sage Potash



Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

