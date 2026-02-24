Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Burian as VP Corporate Development and Greg Vogelsang as VP Project Development to the Company, strengthening Sage Potash's leadership team as it advances the development of its flagship potash project in the United States.

The Company believes these additions significantly enhance Sage Potash's technical depth, corporate governance, and capital markets expertise as it moves into the next phase of execution and value creation.

David Reid, Chairman of the board commented "The quality and depth of experience in project development and corporate financial markets that Patricio Varas, CEO, has attracted to Sage management team significantly upgrades Sage's technical management and ability to create value at its Sage plains project." Mr. Reid added, "The depth of potash specific mine development experience brought by Greg Vogelsang and the breadth of experience in financial markets provided by Martin Burian points to the confidence Sage has in the successful and progressive development of our Sage plains potash project."

Appointment of Martin Burian

Mr. Burian brings 35 years of experience in finance, investment banking, and operational strategy, with deep expertise in financing, mining exploration and development companies. Over his career, he has served as Managing Director of Investment Banking for Canaccord Capital, Bolder Investment Partners, Haywood Securities, and RCI Capital Group. Mr. Burian has also held executive and operational leadership roles, including as President of Bolder Investment Partners and as CFO of Heffel Gallery Limited.

Mr. Burian holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Business Valuator (CBV) designations early in his career at KPMG, where he advised on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures as a member of the corporate finance advisory services group.

Appointment of Greg Vogelsang

Mr. Vogelsang is the sole practitioner and owner of Earthview Environmental Engineering Ltd. He is registered as a Professional Geoscientist and Professional Engineer and has over 35 years of experience in the mining and oil and gas industries in Canada and internationally. Mr. Vogelsang has extensive mine development experience across the potash, uranium, and gold sectors, and was actively involved in all aspects of the Western Potash Milestone selective solution mining project, gaining valuable experience during the project's exploration, environmental assessment and construction phases.

In addition, Mr. Vogelsang is a past President of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) as well as Geoscientists Canada, and resides in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Departure of Tim Mizuno

The Company also announces that Tim Mizuno is no longer with Sage Potash. The Company thanks Mr. Mizuno for his contributions and service and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

These executive changes reflect Sage Potash's focus on the next stage of development following the filing of its Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report for its Sage Plain Potash Project, and its ongoing commitment to strong financial governance as it continues to execute on its strategic objectives.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

