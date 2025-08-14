Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899417 | ISIN: BMG2519Y1084 | Ticker-Symbol: D8V
Frankfurt
14.08.25 | 08:01
210,00 Euro
-0,94 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDICORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDICORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,00214,0016:25
212,00214,0016:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Ltd. Updates on Tax Dispute with SUNAT

Lima, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru - August 14, 2025 - Credicorp Ltd. ("Credicorp" or "the Company") (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama, today provided an update regarding the tax dispute disclosed on June 30, 2025.

The Company announced that the total amount of the Tax Assessment Resolutions and Fine Resolutions issued by the Peruvian Tax Authority (Superintendencia Nacional de Aduanas y de Administración Tributaria - SUNAT) on June 27, 2025, totaling approximately S/ 1.6 billion soles, has been cancelled. This update does not alter the Company's position regarding the merits of the case and resolves any potential misperception of outstanding obligations to the Peruvian State.

Grupo Credito has reaffirmed its decision to exercise all legal rights available to challenge the Resolutions. While the Company remains confident in a favorable outcome and continues to assess the contingency as remote, no expense provisions have been deemed necessary.

Credicorp reiterates its commitment to full regulatory and tax compliance, and to safeguarding the interests of its employees, clients, and shareholders.

About Credicorp:
Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru ("BCP") and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:
investorrelations@credicorpperu.com
Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.