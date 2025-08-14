

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 103% at $6.13. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is up over 30% at $7.10. BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) is up over 23% at $53.00. DLocal Limited (DLO) is up over 22% at $14.35. CI&T Inc. (CINT) is up over 15% at $5.65. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 12% at $19.75. Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) is up over 9% at $101.00. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (AIRO) is up over 8% at 23.56. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is up over 6% at $5.87. Bullish (BLSH) is up over 5% at $74.01.



In the Red



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is down over 42% at $8.17. Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) is down over 35% at $21.86. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is down over 26% at $7.85. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is down over 18% at $93.45. Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) is down over 16% at $16.50. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is down over 16% at $5.99. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) is down over 14% at $14.92. Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (AEBI) is down over 12% at $10.65. Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is down over 11% at $100.00. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is down over 11% at $9.27.



