

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), Thursday announced that the company has been awarded with a five-year, single-award task order to provide intelligence analysis related to countering weapons of mass destruction.



As per the task order, with a $1.58 billion ceiling, the company will provide the bulk of the intelligence community and the Department of Defense's WMD and CWMD intelligence analysis and intelligence support to critical operations through highly technical and scientific skillsets.



Additionally, Booz will apply expertise spanning cybersecurity, physics, missile systems, and other advanced technologies to strengthen U.S. national security.



In the pre-market hours, Booz's stock is trading at $111.80, up 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



