

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated as initially estimated in July to its strongest level in over a year, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year following a 3.7 percent increase in June. Inflation was the highest since March 2024, when it was 4.1 percent.



The annual price growth in food and drinks quickened to 6.9 percent in July from 5.8 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 6.0 percent from 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges were 0.9 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in July versus a 0.2 percent rise in June.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 4.5 percent in July from 4.4 percent in the previous month, as estimated. The HICP rose 1.2 percent from the previous month.



