Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant Announces Equinix Preorder & Deposits for 20 Kaleidos Microreactors

Radiant's portable microreactor will deliver 1 megawatt of reliable power in a box about the size of a shipping container

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Radiant, the developer of the world's first portable mass-produced nuclear microreactor, announced today that Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company®, has signed a preorder agreement and submitted deposits for the purchase of 20 Kaleidos microreactors.

Kaleidos, Radiant's portable microreactor, is designed to deliver 1 MW of reliable power in a box the approximate size of a shipping container. Their microreactor can be installed in days, run without refueling by Radiant for five years, and is built to operate independently of the grid.

"As the energy demands of digital infrastructure continue to rise, our customers are looking for power that is not only reliable, but also rapidly deployable," said Mike Starrett, Chief Revenue Officer at Radiant. "This agreement with Equinix demonstrates the critical need to deliver dependable power anywhere it's needed, within days, and without the operational burden of frequent refueling."

Equinix operates a global network of over 270 data centers, supporting the foundational infrastructure behind technologies like AI, cloud computing, and real-time communications.

This agreement marks a major milestone for Radiant as it prepares to test its first Kaleidos Demonstration Unit at the Idaho National Laboratory's DOME facility next year, making it the first test of a new American nuclear reactor design there in almost 50 years.

To read more about Equinix and their recent announcement, visit here. For more information on Radiant and the Kaleidos microreactor, visit www.radiantnuclear.com .

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear microreactors that can go anywhere they're needed, whenever they're needed and without constant refueling. The company's first reactor, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe microreactor that can be transported anywhere power is needed. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the most economical and reliable portable reactors.

