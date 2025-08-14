DP World Teams Win Global Kaizen Awards for Operational Excellence and Innovation

Projects in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Brazil deliver major gains in efficiency, sustainability, and safety

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / DP World announces that three of its Americas teams have been recognized with Global Kaizen Awards for their outstanding achievements in continuous improvement, raising the bar for operational excellence, customer value, and safety.

The Global Kaizen Awards celebrate DP World teams worldwide that exemplify Kaizen - making small, smart changes that lead to meaningful impact. This year's winners from the Americas include:

Middletown, Pennsylvania, U.S. - 2024 Global Kaizen Award Winner (Contract Logistics): Greenficiency

El Paso, Texas, U.S. - 2024 Global Kaizen Award Winner (Contract Logistics): Warehouse Optimization

Santos, Brazil - Q1 2025 Global Kaizen Award Winner (Ports & Terminals): Gate Express for Empty Chassis

Middletown, Pennsylvania - Greenficiency

Category: 2024 Global Kaizen Winner (Contract Logistics)

Focus: Sustainable strategy to reduce plastic/cardboard waste and boost efficiency through innovative technology

The Middletown team tackled underutilization of its Packsize X4 machine and outdated packaging processes, leading to excess waste and lower efficiency. By redesigning workflows, consolidating pick and pack operations, and fully enabling right-size box production, the team delivered:

34% reduction in cycle time

54% increase in units per hour (UPH)

26% improvement in machine utilization

30% increase in volume handled

33% increase in box utilization

Elimination of 2.1 tons of plastic waste

74% reduction in cardboard usage

El Paso, Texas - Warehouse Optimization

Category: 2024 Global Kaizen Winner (Contract Logistics)

Focus: Improving put-away and pick performance through 5S and layout optimization

The El Paso II Auto team identified that three key parts caused 88% of relocation-related inefficiencies. Using slotting analysis, lean principles, 5S, and Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA), they repositioned frequently used materials into a "golden zone" and optimized warehouse layout. The results:

36% increase in bulk capacity

10% improvement in space utilization

19% reduction in cycle time

66% reduction in replenishment time

Santos, Brazil - Gate Express for Empty Chassis

Category: Q1 2025 Global Kaizen Winner (Ports & Terminals)

Focus: Increasing gate productivity through a dedicated empty chassis process

The Santos team streamlined the Gate IN process by creating fast lanes for empty chassis, bypassing the OCR portal, eliminating unnecessary inspections, and deploying handheld devices with targeted staff training. Outcomes included:

Transaction times under 1 minute for empty vehicles

Transaction times under 2 minutes 30 seconds for trucks with containers

Increased monthly truck processing capacity

Annual cost savings

Enhanced operational safety, resource efficiency, driver satisfaction, and environmental performance

A Culture of Continuous Improvement

These award-winning projects show the power of empowering teams to innovate. From sustainability gains in Middletown, to space and productivity optimization in El Paso, to port process enhancements in Santos - each project demonstrates how Kaizen delivers measurable value to DP World's customers, people, and our planet.

For more on DP World's global approach to innovation and operational excellence, visit www.dpworld.com.



