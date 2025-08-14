

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle and Google Cloud have expanded partnership to offer customers access to Google's advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Generative AI service. Oracle plans to make Google's entire range of Gemini models available via OCI Generative AI service through new integrations with Vertex AI, including models for video, image, speech, and music generation and specialized industry models like MedLM.



Oracle customers can now utilize the latest Gemini models to build AI agents for a wide range of use cases including multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development tasks, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval.



