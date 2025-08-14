Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A0NC7B | ISIN: US92826C8394 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V64
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 16:33
294,55 Euro
+0,56 % +1,65
14.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Karta Finance Inc: Karta.io Enters Consumer Market With Stablecoin Visa Card for Global Use

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Fintech company Karta.io, known for its corporate payment infrastructure, today announced the launch of Karta Personal, its first product for individual users. After three years of serving businesses with crypto-first spend management tools, Karta is now entering the consumer market with a stablecoin-powered Visa card designed for freelancers, digital nomads, and anyone seeking a more flexible way to manage personal finances.

Karta Personal enables users to top up their accounts with USDT or USDC stablecoins with zero fees and instantly spend those funds globally via a Visa card - both online and in-store. This makes everyday crypto spending simple, borderless, and accessible to anyone, regardless of location or banking status.

"Karta Personal is for everyone," said Nik Zimarkov, CEO of Karta.io. "You don't need a local bank account or financial background to use it. With just a few clicks, users can top up with stablecoins and spend them anywhere Visa is accepted. It's crypto without the chaos - simple, secure, and borderless."

Stablecoins are gaining global momentum as a reliable bridge between digital assets and traditional currencies. With more than $130 billion in circulation, USDT and USDC are increasingly being used not only for investment and transfers, but for daily transactions. Karta Personal leverages this shift, allowing users to hold digital dollars and use them like cash - without volatility or hidden fees.

Built entirely on the Visa network, Karta Personal is backed by the same enterprise-grade infrastructure that supports Karta.io's B2B card platform. This ensures wide global acceptance, fast processing, and trusted transaction flows.

The launch reflects a broader trend among fintech companies expanding from enterprise into consumer solutions. With rising demand from freelancers, remote workers, Web3 teams, and global users in emerging markets, Karta.io aims to provide financial tools that are as mobile and flexible as its users.

About Karta.io

Karta.io is a crypto-first payment platform offering virtual and physical Visa cards for seamless global spending. Originally built for businesses, Karta's infrastructure supports high-volume transactions across three continents. With Karta Personal, the company brings its stablecoin-native solution to individuals - enabling zero-fee top-ups and global payments with USDT and USDC.

Media Contact:
hello@karta.io
https://personal.karta.io

SOURCE: Karta Finance Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/karta.io-enters-consumer-market-with-stablecoin-visa-card-for-global-1060527

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
