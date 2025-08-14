Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 12:30
301,10 Euro
+0,94 % +2,80
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 16:06 Uhr
Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for Automation Fair 2025

34th annual event attracts industrial operations professionals from around the globe to connect, collaborate and create

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that registration is now open for Automation Fair® 2025, returning to McCormick Place in Chicago from November 17-20. More than 10,000 professionals from across the world will come together for four immersive days packed with insight, innovation and hands-on discovery.

Rockwell Automation opens registration for Automation Fair 2025

This global event sets the stage for what's next in industrial operations. It's where groundbreaking technologies make their debut, where never-before-seen innovations are unveiled and where fresh thinking emerges - sometimes even before they're on the roadmap. Major product reveals and meaningful connections all come together to drive real breakthroughs.

Hosted in collaboration with Rockwell Automation's PartnerNetwork, the event offers attendees direct access to real-world solutions and the specialists driving digital transformation across industries. Every moment is engineered to inspire progress and fuel momentum.

"We're excited to open registration and gather the global industrial operations community once again in Chicago," said Christine Spella, senior director, digital, demand & integrated marketing at Rockwell Automation. "Complexity and dynamic changes are a given in today's environment. This is why we have designed Automation Fair to be full of the learning, connections and inspiration attendees need to build their blueprint for what's next."

What's in Store:

Step onto the expo floor and explore more than 140 exhibits featuring live demos and working applications. Take a guided tour and catch a session at the Discovery Theater. Hear big ideas and fresh perspectives in the half-day summits built around today's most relevant topics. Attend the daily keynotes to hear what's next from leaders shaping the future of industrial operations.

Choose from more than 275 educational sessions and gain insights from over 400 industry specialists. Go deeper with 450+ hours of advanced training, designed to sharpen technical skills and unlock new capabilities.

Step inside cutting-edge facilities during eight exclusive off-site tours spanning industries from life sciences, food and beverage and advanced manufacturing. The lineup also includes a visit to an academic institute focused on preparing the next generation of industrial talent. These behind-the-scenes experiences offer a rare look at how leading operations are pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks across the industrial landscape.

Automation Fair 2025 is the industrial event of the year. Register today and step into an experience where professionals come together to connect, collaborate and create the future of industrial automation.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork
Rockwell Automation believes we're better together - and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise®, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

Rockwell Automation logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750259/Rockwell_Automation__Automation_Fair_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487262/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-opens-registration-for-automation-fair-2025-302529594.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
